10 best PS5 game deals to watch out for at End of Year Holiday Sale 2022

The PS5 Holiday Sale, also known as the PlayStation’s January sale, has begun, with the holiday season in full swing. In general, the PS5 End of Year Holiday Sale is a great opportunity for gamers to spend their savings on numerous games available at a heavily discounted price before the next year rolls in.

Fortunately, there are plenty of great PS5 games and cool accessories that users can purchase at less than half the rate of their original prices at this year’s Holiday Sale 2022. This article lists some of the best PS5 game deals available on PlayStation and Sony’s official website.

Note: This article only reflects the discounted offers available in India and expresses the personal views of the author.

FIFA 23 and nine other superb PS5 game deals available at End of Year Holiday Sale 2022

1) LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition

Original Price: Rs 3999

Rs 3999 Holiday Sale Price: Rs 1999

Being one of the best LEGO games ever made, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga takes players through a voyage across some of the iconic events that unfolded in all nine Star Wars films.

At its core, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a platform action-adventure title with over 100 playable characters to choose from and over 23 different explorable planets. This fun-filled adventure across a vast galaxy features countless sidequests and iconic boss fights that are worth diving into.

Interested readers should definitely give this Lego-themed action-adventure title a try. Thanks to the End of Year deal, this game’s price has been slashed by 50% for PS5 consoles.

2) Need for Speed Heat Deluxe Edition

Original Price: Rs 4499

Rs 4499 Holiday Sale Price: Rs 449

With Need for Speed Unbound being released recently, PlayStation has decided to cut down the price of the previous Need for Speed title, Need for Speed Heat, by a whopping 90% for PS5 as well as PS4 consoles.

Racing fans shouldn't be concerned with the downgrade in price, as Need for Speed Heat is a terrific NFS game in its own right. This winter, gamers can try out both Need for Speed titles simultaneously, given the dirt cheap price of Need for Speed Heat right now.

3) Gotham Knights

Original Price: Rs 5999

Rs 5999 Holiday Sale Price: Rs 3299

Fresh from Warner Bros. games this year, Gotham Knights features the iconic Gotham City after Batman's untimely demise in a beautifully created and detailed open-world environment. In Gotham Knights, fans get to play as four of the next-generation members of the Bat Family, namely Nightwing, Robin, Batgirl, and Red Hood, as they patrol and protect Gotham City against heinous criminals.

Gotham Knights is 45% off right now during the PS5 Holiday Sale 2022.

4) Far Cry 6 Standard Edition

Original Price: Rs 3999

Rs 3999 Holiday Sale Price: Rs 1319

Far Cry 6 is a quintessential Far Cry game, where the main protagonist is hiding from an oppressive despot who's wreaking havoc in an alternate reality. Players are tasked with resisting and taking covert actions, one step at a time, to take down the despot’s tyrannical rule.

What makes Far Cry 6 special is that the game incorporates all the gameplay improvements from Far Cry 3 onwards and lays it down in one coherent Far Cry experience. Older Far Cry fans should definitely give Far Cry 6 a try, as its price has been slashed by 67% for the PS5.

5) FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition

Original Price: Rs 6499

Rs 6499 Holiday Sale Price: Rs 3899

FIFA games are an emotion that only hardcore FIFA players can understand. Being the thirtieth title from the famed FIFA franchise, FIFA 23 comes with significant improvements in players' running and dribbling animations.

The HyperMotion feature, which uses an AI algorithm to capture the most realistic player movements, was first introduced in FIFA 22, and is far more enhanced in FIFA 23, giving matches a far more authentic football experience.

FIFA 23’s price has been reduced by 50% for the PS5 in the End of the Year Holiday Sale 2022.

6) Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Complete Edition

Original Price: Rs 9825

Rs 9825 Holiday Sale Price: 3438

Released in 2020, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is the twelfth major installment of the Assassin’s Creed Series, and can also be counted as one of the best. A successor to Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Valhalla takes players into the Viking Age in a quest filled with blood and glory.

Set in a beautiful open-world environment, the storyline of Valhalla, which involves around 20-25 hours of gameplay, takes players through an epic voyage, right from making players lead Viking raids against Saxon fortresses and towns to growing a settlement from scratch and building political influence and power.

The price of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has been significantly reduced for PS5 consoles with a solid 65% discount.

7) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

Original Price: Rs 2499

Rs 2499 Holiday Sale Price: Rs 624

Released way back in 2011, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is an open-world action-adventure title that set a benchmark and inspired numerous open-world titles to crop up in the last decade. This is a must-try game for anyone who's into role-playing open-world adventures.

Presently, The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim can be availed at a whopping 75% discount at the End of the Year Holiday Sale 2022.

8) Call of Duty Modern Warfare Remastered

Original Price: Rs 2499

Rs 2499 Holiday Sale Price: Rs 1249

Call of Duty Modern Warfare Remastered is an ultra-high definition remaster that boasts ultra-smooth textures and high dynamic range lighting of the critically-acclaimed Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare game that was released back in 2007.

Thanks to the PS5 End of the Year Sale 2022, the remaster of one of the best FPS games ever made is available at a discount of 50%.

9) Cricket 22 International Edition

Original Price: Rs 3999

Rs 3999 Holiday Sale Price: Rs 1999

Created by Australian gaming developers Big Ant Studios, Cricket 22 is the best ever cricket game made by a long margin. In fact, it's surprising to see how the game has been so far under the radar this year.

Cricket 22 features brand new gameplay mechanics, a revamped commentary system, and a sublime career mode that allows one to immerse themselves for hours playing through some of the game's historic tournaments such as the Ashes and the Big Bash League. For the PS5, Cricket 22’s price has been reduced by 50% in the official website as part of its End of Year deal.

10) Sonic Frontiers

Original Price: Rs 3999

Rs 3999 Holiday Sale Price: Rs 2799

Released in November this year, Sonic Frontiers is the latest iteration of the long-standing Sonic franchise, which has boldly introduced an open-world environment for the first time ever. Taking place in the vibrant Starfall Islands, players can dash freely across its colorful landscape with no restrictions.

So far, Sonic Frontiers has been well-received by fans. The title offers smooth dash and run combat systems with plenty of interesting combos to keep players engaged. Although there are intriguing boss fights, the developers have managed to keep the classic arcade-styled dash and run tracks of the old Sonic games as separate places, which can be accessed within the larger open-world environment.

This wraps up our handpicked list of some of the best games available for the PS5 console at the Holiday Sale 2022. There are plenty of other games available to pick, spanning across 30 pages. If you're interested in buying any of these games, you can simply type out their names from the above-mentioned list on the search bar in PlayStation’s official website and purchase them.

