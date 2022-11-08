How to easily unlock Cyberspace levels in Sonic Frontiers

Sonic Frontiers is finally live across all the major platforms of Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Series S, and Microsoft Windows.

Franchise fans are digging into the game's vast open world, investing time in completing all the various missions and side quests such as Sonic the Hedgehog.

While there are a lot of new features and additions, the Sonic Team developers have also kept a lot of traditional elements from previous titles. One of the most notable ones is the Cyberspace levels.

As you progress through the main narrative, you will be required to unlock more Cyberspace levels. However, many players seem to be a bit confused about how they will be able to do that in the game.

Therefore, the following guide will go over all the necessary steps that you will need to take to unlock new Cyberspace levels in Sonic Frontiers easily.

Quickly unlocking new Cyberspace levels in Sonic Frontiers

To be able to unlock more Cyberspace levels in Sonic Frontiers, you will first be required to progress through the narrative a bit before you finish the first cyberspace stage, where you will be tasked with spending collectibles that Sonic earns in the open world.

The resource, called Portal Gears, is one of the many drops you can get your hands on after defeating the Guardian. They are potent enemies located throughout each of the segments in the open world and are one of the more difficult enemies to take down.

While regular enemies tend to drop the Gears, the rate is relatively low, making the Guardians the best option.

1) Encounter a Guardian in the open world

While the Guardians are scattered all over the map, they aren't exactly too difficult to come by, primarily because of their sheer scale and size. To make things easier, look for the Guardian icon that will pop up on the map the more you discover the open world.

The icon will have two crossed red swords that you will notice placed on the map. By approaching these Guardians, you will be able to trigger the encounter.

2) Defeat the Guardian and obtain the Portal gear

After encountering a Guardian in Sonic Frontiers, you will be required to defeat it. As mentioned, they are one of the more challenging enemies to take down in the open world, and you will require a fair bit of practice and patience to beat them.

However, once they are defeated, you can obtain a Portal Gear by walking to them. These will have a large aura around them, making them quite hard to miss.

3) Use the Portal gears

Once you have obtained a Portal Gear, you will be required to take it to an inactive portal which will look like a large stone structure on the map. By investing in the gears, you can activate the Portal, which will permanently unlock a new Cyberspace level.

However, it's important to note that the gear cost will differ amongst each inactive Portal. While one Portal can settle for one gear, another may ask for multiple gears.

