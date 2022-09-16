Sonic Frontiers gameplay debuts during SEGA's Panel at TGS 2022 featuring new levels, game mechanics, and more

Japanese developer and publishing giant SEGA finally gave fans a first look at gameplay from the upcoming action-adventure open-world platformer Sonic Frontiers.

Since SEGA announced the game to take the series in an open-world direction, fans have expressed their displeasure against the title. However, the new gameplay seems to have given players enough reason to be excited about the upcoming platformer.

Sonic Frontiers very recently got a confirmed release date along with a spectacular trailer that showcased the game's narrative and characters, and the immaculate level-design fans have come to know and expect from Sonic games. The new gameplay showcase for Sonic's new adventure game comes from SEGA's Panel during the Tokyo Game Show 2002.

SEGA finally showcased Sonic Frontier's gameplay during the Tokyo Game Show 2022

The open-world design

The gameplay showcase gives players an insight into the open world of the upcoming platformer, along with the many intricate and beautifully designed levels seamlessly integrated into the open world itself.

One thing immediately evident from the gameplay showcased during the Tokyo Game Show 2022 is the smoothness of the controls and general gameplay.

The game feels and looks incredibly fluid, which is essential for a fast-paced platformer. Sonic Frontiers UI is reminiscent of any modern open-world action-adventure game with a map screen filled with icons, indicating activities players can delve into while exploring the world.

Intricately designed levels and new gameplay mechanics

The levels SEGA showcased during the event are incredibly vibrant and colorful, which will be a joy to explore. The open-world design of the new Sonic game feels extremely reminiscent of Nintendo's flagship titles.

The seamlessly integrated platforming sections feel very similar to Super Mario Odyssey, while the open-world experience is similar to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Much like Super Mario Odyssey, Sonic Frontiers also includes some classic 2D and 3D levels from the previous games. The gameplay showcased during the Tokyo Game Show 2022's SEGA Panel also featured a boss fight against a towering creature roaming the open world, which Sonic needs to take down using his supersonic speed and platforming skills.

The open world also features some ancient structures that players can interact with, which teleports them to a dedicated platforming section, featuring an immaculately detailed and fun-looking level layout. The open world also features some randomly generated combat scenarios, which players can choose to engage with or not.

The upcoming new title from SEGA is shaping up to be an excellent game for both long-time Sonic fans and newcomers to the blue hedgehog's platforming adventures. Sonic Frontiers is scheduled to come out on November 8, 2022, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.

