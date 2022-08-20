"Goofy a** hedgehog in such a realistic environment": Sonic Frontiers fans unsure about the game's visual choices

A recent Sonic Frontiers tweet had fans of the franchise talking, and, like in many discussions on the internet, it quickly became heated. One Twitter user, named Da_BigJOFFICIAL decided that they didn’t care much for Sonic being used in a “realistic environment”.
This would result in quite a few fans talking about past games that used realistic settings. Not everyone would agree, leading to an interesting conversation on Twitter.
“This shot looks good, but Sonic honestly looks out of place in it in my opinion. Goofy ass Hedgehog in such a..."realistic??" environment”
Sonic fans argue about creative direction for Sonic Frontiers on Twitter
This particular comment led to quite a few responses, both for and against the design choices made in Sonic Frontiers. However, it's not the first time the upcoming game has been criticized. One user pointed out that Sonic Adventure 2 actually started off with Sonic in San Francisco.
Another user would confirm this, but admitted that they were hoping for locations more reminiscent of the classic Sonic franchise instead of a more realistic design. Keeping that in mind, another response suggested that they play another official Sonic game to sate that need, and suggested a fan-made title as well.
Another user suggested that the original poster should simply not play the game instead of whining about it. The same user admitted that they personally liked the realistic look. This led to a brief discussion where two Twitter users highlighted that Sonic was originally aimed at a more mature audience initially.
Quite a few fans came through to mock the hot take by the original commenter, not impressed with what the Twitter user had to say. This eventually led to other Twitter users highlighting several examples of realistic Sonic games.
No matter what decision the Sonic Frontiers developers make, it seems like there will always be a few unhappy members of the Sonic fanbase, but not everyone is going to be mad.
Another Twitter user highlighted the fact that Sonic had kissed a human character before, but it was met with a fairly savage response. After all, Sonic the Hedgehog (2006) is one of the most reviled games in the franchise’s rich history.
As with any Twitter thread that features a discussion, some will try to derail it. One user complained about Sonic Origins, and the many problems they feel the game has right now. They were unhappy that SEGA was actively promoting Sonic Frontiers instead of fixing Origins, but all they got in response was a ratio.
Fortunately, not everyone seems to be upset about Sonic Frontiers’ new look and style, with quite a few users truly excited about what’s to come.
It won’t be long for Sonic fans to see what the developers have in store, as the game will be featured in the upcoming Gamescom presentation. Organizer Geoff Keighley confirmed that it will be a part of Gamescom 2022's Opening Night Live. New footage will also be revealed with that presentation.
For now, fans will just have to wait and see what is revealed on August 23, 2022 in Germany. While Sonic games will always have critics, not everyone is against the visual style revealed by SEGA.