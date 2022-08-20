"Goofy a** hedgehog in such a realistic environment": Sonic Frontiers fans unsure about the game's visual choices

A recent Sonic Frontiers tweet had fans of the franchise talking, and, like in many discussions on the internet, it quickly became heated. One Twitter user, named Da_BigJOFFICIAL decided that they didn’t care much for Sonic being used in a “realistic environment”.

This would result in quite a few fans talking about past games that used realistic settings. Not everyone would agree, leading to an interesting conversation on Twitter.

“This shot looks good, but Sonic honestly looks out of place in it in my opinion. Goofy ass Hedgehog in such a..."realistic??" environment”

Jake @Da_BigJOFFICIAL @sonic_hedgehog This shot looks good, but Sonic honestly looks out of place in it in my opinion. Goofy ass Hedgehog in such a..."realistic??" environment @sonic_hedgehog This shot looks good, but Sonic honestly looks out of place in it in my opinion. Goofy ass Hedgehog in such a..."realistic??" environment

Sonic fans argue about creative direction for Sonic Frontiers on Twitter

Sonic the Hedgehog @sonic_hedgehog The answers are waiting just around the corner... The answers are waiting just around the corner... https://t.co/ckuq1PwbH2

This particular comment led to quite a few responses, both for and against the design choices made in Sonic Frontiers. However, it's not the first time the upcoming game has been criticized. One user pointed out that Sonic Adventure 2 actually started off with Sonic in San Francisco.

Teru 🔮 @teru_iru

Here's a video for you:

youtu.be/Mokx2j1yPPs @Da_BigJOFFICIAL Sonic Adventure 2 literally starts you in San Francisco lmao. Realistic environments aren't new for sonic.Here's a video for you: @Da_BigJOFFICIAL Sonic Adventure 2 literally starts you in San Francisco lmao. Realistic environments aren't new for sonic.Here's a video for you:youtu.be/Mokx2j1yPPs

stranger_guy @stranger__guy @teru_iru @Da_BigJOFFICIAL True but a city is better then a forest besides i hoped to get og places for the open world mainly green hills @teru_iru @Da_BigJOFFICIAL True but a city is better then a forest besides i hoped to get og places for the open world mainly green hills

Another user would confirm this, but admitted that they were hoping for locations more reminiscent of the classic Sonic franchise instead of a more realistic design. Keeping that in mind, another response suggested that they play another official Sonic game to sate that need, and suggested a fan-made title as well.

Another user suggested that the original poster should simply not play the game instead of whining about it. The same user admitted that they personally liked the realistic look. This led to a brief discussion where two Twitter users highlighted that Sonic was originally aimed at a more mature audience initially.

Alys @MythicAlys @Da_BigJOFFICIAL



The realism works amazingly to me. @sonic_hedgehog I mean, just don't play it then? If it's not to your liking then you don't have to buy it.The realism works amazingly to me. @Da_BigJOFFICIAL @sonic_hedgehog I mean, just don't play it then? If it's not to your liking then you don't have to buy it.The realism works amazingly to me.

simplyrich @Kuta81Ra @MythicAlys @Da_BigJOFFICIAL The dark era aesthetic apparently intimidates those who didnt grow up in that time period since they dont realize that Sonic was aimed at teens and young adults decades back. @MythicAlys @Da_BigJOFFICIAL The dark era aesthetic apparently intimidates those who didnt grow up in that time period since they dont realize that Sonic was aimed at teens and young adults decades back.

Alys @MythicAlys @Kuta81Ra



This looks awesome. I wish they gave Sonic some more detailed fur, but it looks great nonetheless. @Da_BigJOFFICIAL It's silly. The only reason a lot of these people (dunno about this one in particular) are against it is because it's not done often... When they complain whenever it IS done.This looks awesome. I wish they gave Sonic some more detailed fur, but it looks great nonetheless. @Kuta81Ra @Da_BigJOFFICIAL It's silly. The only reason a lot of these people (dunno about this one in particular) are against it is because it's not done often... When they complain whenever it IS done.This looks awesome. I wish they gave Sonic some more detailed fur, but it looks great nonetheless.

Quite a few fans came through to mock the hot take by the original commenter, not impressed with what the Twitter user had to say. This eventually led to other Twitter users highlighting several examples of realistic Sonic games.

No matter what decision the Sonic Frontiers developers make, it seems like there will always be a few unhappy members of the Sonic fanbase, but not everyone is going to be mad.

RedTheFoxisWow @Red52681106 @Da_BigJOFFICIAL @sonic_hedgehog Overworked Sega Employees when they spend months and days on end trying to master the graphics just for people to call it “out of place” and “too realistic” @Da_BigJOFFICIAL @sonic_hedgehog Overworked Sega Employees when they spend months and days on end trying to master the graphics just for people to call it “out of place” and “too realistic” https://t.co/X0EHfytvMb

Hittrik @Budderdash1 @Da_BigJOFFICIAL



As if this is the first time he’s done it??? SA 1 and 2, 06, and unleashed are right there 🤷🏼‍♂️ @sonic_hedgehog “Goofy ass hedgehog in a realistic environment”As if this is the first time he’s done it??? SA 1 and 2, 06, and unleashed are right there 🤷🏼‍♂️ @Da_BigJOFFICIAL @sonic_hedgehog “Goofy ass hedgehog in a realistic environment” As if this is the first time he’s done it??? SA 1 and 2, 06, and unleashed are right there 🤷🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/z1ePZMQEhh

Hittrik @Budderdash1 @Im_Page153 @Da_BigJOFFICIAL @sonic_hedgehog Forces still had anthropomorphic people, I was just listing off games that had people, realistic environments, or places that were inspired by real world locations. Shadow the Hedgehog would be another good example @Im_Page153 @Da_BigJOFFICIAL @sonic_hedgehog Forces still had anthropomorphic people, I was just listing off games that had people, realistic environments, or places that were inspired by real world locations. Shadow the Hedgehog would be another good example

Angel Delight @Charlie46342290 @Budderdash1 @Da_BigJOFFICIAL @sonic_hedgehog As literally going to say the same thing. I feel like people like to complain about issues in this game then to say adventure is the best game which literally has the issues but worse @Budderdash1 @Da_BigJOFFICIAL @sonic_hedgehog As literally going to say the same thing. I feel like people like to complain about issues in this game then to say adventure is the best game which literally has the issues but worse

Another Twitter user highlighted the fact that Sonic had kissed a human character before, but it was met with a fairly savage response. After all, Sonic the Hedgehog (2006) is one of the most reviled games in the franchise’s rich history.

As with any Twitter thread that features a discussion, some will try to derail it. One user complained about Sonic Origins, and the many problems they feel the game has right now. They were unhappy that SEGA was actively promoting Sonic Frontiers instead of fixing Origins, but all they got in response was a ratio.

Jackpot @JacquesPaught @sonic_hedgehog Why are you promoting this game when Sonic Origins still has so many problems? Drop Dash is broken in half of the games and the "remastered" music in Sonic 3 sounds awful. Please fix the Drop Dash in Sonic 1 and 2, and switch the Sonic 3 music to the ORIGINAL prototype tracks. @sonic_hedgehog Why are you promoting this game when Sonic Origins still has so many problems? Drop Dash is broken in half of the games and the "remastered" music in Sonic 3 sounds awful. Please fix the Drop Dash in Sonic 1 and 2, and switch the Sonic 3 music to the ORIGINAL prototype tracks.

Fortunately, not everyone seems to be upset about Sonic Frontiers’ new look and style, with quite a few users truly excited about what’s to come.

It won’t be long for Sonic fans to see what the developers have in store, as the game will be featured in the upcoming Gamescom presentation. Organizer Geoff Keighley confirmed that it will be a part of Gamescom 2022's Opening Night Live. New footage will also be revealed with that presentation.

For now, fans will just have to wait and see what is revealed on August 23, 2022 in Germany. While Sonic games will always have critics, not everyone is against the visual style revealed by SEGA.

