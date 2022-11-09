Sonic Frontiers guide: 5 tips for beginners

Sonic Frontiers is out on Nintendo Switch, and it is an all-new adventure that is unlike its predecessors.

Apart from the fact that the game has an entire open-world map to explore, this latest edition has a whole new set of gameplay mechanics that players need to adjust to.

However, those familiar with White Knuckle's speed ability seen in Sonic Adventure 2 will be able to relate. Here are five solid tips to get you buckled up for the latest addition to the franchise.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s views.

5 tips to get a headstart in Sonic Frontiers

Sonic Frontiers takes place in the vibrant world of the Starfall Islands and features giant monsters and a ton of collectible items to find across the vast open map. This includes unique cyberspace areas as well that represent more of the traditional Sonic race courses, having unique objectives and challenges to complete.

So, here are some handy suggestions to get along just fine in the latest Sonic Adventure offering:

1) Stock up on rings

Do not stop collecting rings in Sonic Frontiers (Image via Team Sonic)

Anybody who has played Sonic titles knows that it is essential to stock up on as many rings as possible for better survival. Their shortage during key boss fights may put players in a precarious situation.

Sonic Frontiers has given a whole new definition to item collection. For instance, performing a certain dash move called Cyloop Circles in the open world automatically spawns some rings. The best part is that Sonic can execute these moves even during boss fights.

2) Max up rings to boost speed

Collecting rings in Sonic Frontiers is essential for another reason. As soon as these are at their maximum level, players can execute a Godspeed boost skill that gives Sonic a cool blue aura as he dashes across the map.

It is essential for gamers to know when to store these rings to execute the maneuver at critical junctures of the game.

3) Fish for key items

Talk to the Big Cat to activate the fishing minigame (Image via Shacknews/YouTube)

Sonic Frontiers has perhaps more items to collect than any previous Sonic Adventure title. They come as defensive power-ups, rings, memory tokens, power-ups, and a plethora of others. Players can find them all around the open-world map.

However, there is another way to collect them if fans happen to miss out on them. They need to gather purple coins and head to a specific portal that gives access to a fishing minigame. They can then redeem the coins to fish for different types of underwater creatures. By successfully catching those, players get rewarded with all sorts of items.

Since fishing is a mindless and easy minigame to play, gamers can use it as a shortcut method to rack up as many items as possible.

4) Complete question mark challenges to reveal map

Look for challenges indicated by questions marks on the map and complete them to reveal additional areas on the islands (Image via GameXplain/YouTube)

Each island in the open world of Sonic Frontiers is filled with challenges marked by a question symbol on the map. These are mundane challenges that include tasks like pressing the right buttons or racing to the finish line within a set time.

Completing these simple tasks reveals more areas of the map, which also unravels the locations of collectible items, fast-travel locations, portals, and more such challenges.

5) Activate Auto Combo in the game’s settings

Sonic performing an Auto Combo (Image via Team Sonic)

In the open world of Starfall Islands, players can learn a ton of combos and attacking moves, and it can often prove to be messy to keep tabs on all of them. Once Sonic’s full repertoire of skill sets is unlocked, they may opt to activate the Auto Combo feature to sort out the best and let the game do the rest.

However, it is important to note that players need to first unlock the Auto Combo ability in the game before being able to toggle it on or off in the settings.

Poll : 0 votes