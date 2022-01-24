Fortnite is going 'Back to the Future' for their new collaboration, teasers suggest

If one thing is sure in Fortnite, Epic Games is always looking for the next significant collaboration. Even after securing the likes of Spider-Man, Hawkeye, Arcane League of Legends, and more recently, they're always looking for more.

A couple of recent tweets from Epic Games CCO Donald Mustard lead players to believe that a new collaboration is on the way. Back to the Future, the hit 1980s sci-fi franchise, could be joining Fortnite in the coming days.

Back to the Future x Fortnite collaboration potentially teased by Donald Mustard

Donald Mustard tweeted a very cryptic message to his followers on Sunday. Players immediately began speculating what it may have meant in the replies.

Donald Mustard @DonaldMustard Seeing a very good and mysterious thing Seeing a very good and mysterious thing

Many believed that the word "mysterious" was crucial and that Spider-Man villain Mysterio was on the way. That's a reasonable guess given that Spider-Man has been a big part of this season, and leaks suggest many more Spidey-related skins are on the way.

However, a later tweet sent the theories in a completely new direction. The second tweet contained a gif in the popular Back to the Future font.

Whether or not the two tweets are related remains to be seen. The Battle Royale game may be about to get both Spider-Man villains and a Back to the Future collaboration very soon.

The Item Shop is currently holding two collaborations in Hawkeye and Arcane League of Legends, so it's possible. Given that the teases come from Donald Mustard himself, they're more than likely genuine.

More collaborations after Hawkeye are on the way (Image via Epic Games)

These teases are unlike leaks, given the source of information. Back to the Future is highly likely to get a Fortnite collaboration very shortly because of that.

Also Read Article Continues below

When the Marty McFly, Doc Brown and other skins and items arrive is anyone's guess. They'll likely come shortly after the Green Goblin skin makes it into the Item Shop since that collaboration was teased well before this one.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar