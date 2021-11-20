Which F1 team is Netflix following at the Qatar Grand Prix?

There is no doubt that Netflix's F1 docuseries Drive to Survive has played a massive role in the swiftly rising global engagement levels of the sport over the past three years. Bringing in younger audiences, the show has managed to weave captivating storylines with theatrical editing, providing an insight into the personal lives of drivers and key members of the teams.

With the Qatar Grand Prix coming up this weekend, paddock rumors suggest that the Netflix crew is set to follow the two main contenders for the championship title: Mercedes F1 AMG and Red Bull F1.

Ben Hunt @benjhunt Netflix are with Mercedes this weekend. Just saying. 😬 Netflix are with Mercedes this weekend. Just saying. 😬

Silja Rulle @SiljaRulle #f1 Looks like Netflix is filming with Red Bull this weekend. So if there really is a Netflix curse, the Championship fight might be pretty open again after this weekend #QatarGP Looks like Netflix is filming with Red Bull this weekend. So if there really is a Netflix curse, the Championship fight might be pretty open again after this weekend #QatarGP #f1

ESPN F1 @ESPNF1 Netflix on their way to film this drama for Drive to Survive Season 4 💨 Netflix on their way to film this drama for Drive to Survive Season 4 💨 https://t.co/gjQrWH4aEW

Max Verstappen of Red Bull leads the drivers' championship from Lewis Hamilton by 14 points while Mercedes has an even slimmer lead of 11.5 points over Red Bull in the constructors' title.

The Netflix team has previously captured all crucial moments during the past three seasons, particularly the close fights among midfield teams. Mercedes has gone rather unchallenged over the past few years, making this year's close battle for the title more exciting than ever.

What to expect from F1's first-ever Qatar Grand Prix

F1 is heading to the Losail International Circuit for the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix and it's set to be a wildcard for teams and drivers.The circuit has a single DRS zone, fast corners, and various overtaking opportunities.

Ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton said during the driver's press conference:

"We've not been here before so we...like everyone don't really know what to expect. Just hopeful that the car feels like it did last week. I think we learned some things about where to put the car and I hope that it applies here but it might not."

Here is Max Verstappen's view of the circuit and his expectations from the Qatar Grand Prix as shared by him at the driver's press conference:

"Yeah, it looks good. A lot of fast corners, and quite...I'd say like flowing combinations, I think it's going to be a good track."

Red Bull F1's Sergio Perez won a GP2 race at the Losail International Circuit back in 2009, making it all the more interesting to see what the team has in store this weekend. The Qatar Grand Prix will take place at twilight and should provide some entertaining exciting battles throughout the grid, as drivers and teams continue figuring out the new venue.

