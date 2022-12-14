Latest Tesla update lets you enjoy your Steam library on the go

Tesla is rolling out an update that allows gamers to enjoy Steam titles in their cars. Notably, car entertainment systems from the company in 2022 are powered by an AMD RDNA 2 GPU, the same architecture that the current-gen consoles, the PS5 and the Xbox Series X, and AMD's Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs use.

The EV maker's CEO, Elon Musk, had previously teased gaming on Tesla vehicles. It seems like drivers will soon be able to enjoy modern AAA titles in their cars.

Tesla @Tesla Steam is here—bringing thousands of games to new Model S & X vehicles Steam is here—bringing thousands of games to new Model S & X vehicles 🎮 https://t.co/PDzjtefv7A

A recent Twitter update from the Austin, TX-based company announced the feature for the Model S and the Model X. Gamers can now enjoy games like Cyberpunk 2077, Elden Ring, and more on the go.

Tesla's Steam integration takes infotainment to a new level

For years, cars have had infotainment apps like Spotify, YouTube, and others integrated into their systems. However, the recent Steam integration takes these experiences to a new level. Instead of being bored in long drives, passengers and (in the future) even drivers can play their favorite video games.

This integration is being rolled out as part of Tesla's Holiday Update. Besides Steam, other features being introduced to the vehicles include Apple Music and Zoom.

In a tweet, Elon Musk confirmed the update and the vast library of Steam games that can now be enjoyed in cars.

Elon Musk @elonmusk Tesla @Tesla Steam is here—bringing thousands of games to new Model S & X vehicles Steam is here—bringing thousands of games to new Model S & X vehicles 🎮 https://t.co/PDzjtefv7A You can play Cyberpunk, Elden Ring and 1000s of other games in your *car* with an epic sound system!! twitter.com/tesla/status/1… You can play Cyberpunk, Elden Ring and 1000s of other games in your *car* with an epic sound system!! twitter.com/tesla/status/1…

The EV maker has already packed sufficient hardware behind the giant infotainment screens of the new Model S and the Model X. They come with 16 GB of memory and support for advanced connectivity features that ensure reliable online gaming while in a vehicle.

The RDNA 2-based processor in Tesla cars is capable of delivering up to 10 TFlops of computing power.

The models pack Valve's cloud synchronization tech to improve the experience. This means that gamers can log into their Steam accounts and start playing from where they left off on their Steam Deck or gaming PC.

Based on renders previously shared by the car manufacturer, a game can be viewed and played on either of the two screens. The new Model S and Model X dashboard packs a massive infotainment and navigation screen that can run games.

Alternatively, passengers in the backseat can use a smaller screen placed between the front seats to play a game without disturbing the driver and the shotgun.

The Steam integration is currently in beta. This is a massive step forward in the car infotainment market. More manufacturers might jump on the bandwagon soon.

