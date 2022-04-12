How many bots are in a game of Fortnite as of 2022

Encountering bots in Fortnite is quite common nowadays. Like almost every other battle royale game, the title also has a few bots in every game. However, the number of AI players differs in each lobby due to various reasons.

The community wants to know how the number of bots fluctuates in-between game lobbies. Certainly, there is an algorithm that is followed by the servers. This article will discuss the issue in detail and inform players of the number of bots in a game of Fortnite as of 2022.

Number of bots in a game of Fortnite revealed

Epic Games released skill-based matchmaking for Fortnite a long time ago. The system was developed so that gamers could get opponents based on their skills, while the rest of the lobby was to be filled up with bots.

However, the system was not accurate and hence, did not yield the required results. It faced strong criticism and was eventually removed. The return of the skill-based matchmaking did not excite gamers. But Epic assured everyone of the changes and revealed that it would work efficiently.

Ever since it was reintroduced, skill-based matchmaking has been doing a commendable job. Gamers with lower skill sets are getting opponents with similar gameplay. This is helping them get good results and build up the confidence required to secure a Victory Royale.

The total number of bots present in a game of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is listed below:

Tier 1 with one bad and one bad/mid player- 75 bots

Tier 2 with one good and one bad player- 30 bots

Tier 3 with two good players - 20 bots

The number of bots when gamers access the Solo mode is also listed below:

Tier 1- 75 bots

Tier 2- 35 bots

Tier 3- 20 bots

The figures given above are just an approximate value and will definitely differ in every game of Fortnite. It should also be kept in mind that the number of bots will decrease as the player starts ranking up the tiers in the game.

Why are bots important in games?

Players who often encounter bots in the game express a tone of disappointment. However, it is to be noted that bots are an essential part of the game.

First, bots will attack players and give a sense of competitive outlook. However, the gamer can easily eliminate them. This acts as a confidence boost for those who are beginning to play the game or have been away from it for some time.

The availability of bots improves the aim and shooting of gamers. As a result, even professionals enjoy entering a game full of bots so that they can practice for a while to keep their gameplay at a higher level.

Edited by Shaheen Banu