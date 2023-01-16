How to use Chatsonic, an alternative to ChatGPT AI chatbot?

Chatsonic is an AI chatbot platform that provides a simple and intuitive interface for creating automated conversations. It is mostly focused on business-end users and with the help of this application, anyone can easily create engaging conversations with customers in just a few minutes.

ChatGPT has been a popular AI chatbot for some time and has recently been receiving a lot of recognition, but its cost and complexity can be hard to manage. Chatsonic is the perfect alternative and a more affordable way to automate conversations with customers.

It also provides a wide range of features, including customizable conversation flows and natural language processing. This enables users to create scripts that feel natural, personal, and tailored to each consumer's needs.

Chatsonic is the perfect alternative to ChatGPT

Chatsonic AI claims to be a revolutionary bot like ChatGPT with advanced features that eliminate all the limitations of OpenAI. It can be used to automate the content from scratch and can be used for various business purposes.

Steps to use Chatsonic

Visit the Chatsonic website. Click on the Sign-in option at the top of the webpage. Log in by entering credentials or creating an account using the Sign-up option and following the steps. If you already have an account, skip to the fifth step. Verify the account by entering the code sent to your email or by clicking on the Verify link, a library of templates will open up. Select Chatsonic (like ChatGPT) option from the list under the New tab. A pop-up presenting the features will show up. Click on the Let's Go option. Select the suitable personality from the list of the current personality section or leave it to default according to preference. Enter the query in the search bar and click on the arrow button to generate the results.

The AI allows users to ask up to 25 questions per day and provides accurate results that relate to the query and the selected personality. It is an innovative way of understanding and interpreting information as it generates results from the latest Google data.

When users enable the Google data option, they can expect up-to-date answers for current events, which gives them access to the most accurate information available. With this technology, they are sure to have their questions answered quickly and accurately, no matter the type of query they pose.

By utilizing AI and the latest Google data, users can rest assured that their inquiries will be answered quickly and accurately every time.

Chatsonic is part of the Writesonic suite, which offers users a worry-free trial of 2500 words without the requirement of a credit card. This allows them to try out the features and applications without feeling like they're investing without any prior knowledge.

This is especially great for those who are new to the product, as it gives them an opportunity to explore what's available and decide if the AI will be beneficial for their needs. The user experience has been significantly enhanced due to the wide range of useful applications and features included in the suite.

Apart from the free trial, it also offers various useful applications and features such as text generation, document summarization, and auto-formatting to enhance user experience.

Poll : 0 votes