What is MAFCA? Good Luck Charlie-famed Leigh-Allyn Baker’s new slogan goes viral

Actress Leigh-Allyn Baker, famous for her role as Amy Duncan in Disney's Good Luck Charlie, created a new slogan: "MAFCA," which stands for Make America Follow the Constitution Again. Leigh-Allyn Baker went viral on Instagram with her new reel, posted on February 4. In the reel, the actress jokingly says:

"Like MAHA, Make America Healthy Again, and MAGA, Make America Great Again, America needs MAFCA."

As per The Guardian's report on February 1, 2025, Trump made moves to ban birthright citizenship and fired 18 inspectors general from federal agencies last Friday, including the Departments of Defense, energy, and State, violating the US Constitution. However, BBC reported on February 6 that a federal judge has blocked this attempt.

In light of Trump's recent moves, the reel posted by Baker has gone viral with more than 200,000 likes and 3,000 comments. Most netizens appreciated the actress' humor and jokingly asked when they could expect MAFCA hats and shirts.

Netizens comment on Baker's viral MAFCA reel (Image via Instagram/@l_a_baker_13)

One netizen by the username @moth.fairy criticized Baker for being a Trump supporter and noted that the US Constitution disappeared from the White House website last month.

Netizens comment on Baker's viral reel (Image via Instagram/@l_a_baker_13)

While many netizens appreciated the MAFCA slogan, some netizens, like user @lovedogs2754, asked Baker why she was surprised that Trump was going against the constitution since she voted for Trump.

Netizens comment on Baker's viral reel (Image via Instagram/@l_a_baker_13)

MAFCA: Is Trump violating the constitution?

President Trump Signs No Men In Women's Sports Executive Order (Image via Getty)

According to The Guardian, in addition to firing 18 inspector generals and attempting to ban birthright citizenship, Trump tried to freeze trillions of dollars in federal loans, grants, and other financial assistance last month. Federal Judge Loren AliKhan temporarily halted the freeze, claiming it could affect Medicaid, FAFSA, and other federally funded programs, from healthcare to road construction. Moreover, his attempt to ban birthright citizenship was also blocked.

As per TIME, Elon Musk and Donald Trump are reportedly planning to dissolve the US Agency for International Development (USAID), considering it "wasteful." Saikrishna Prakash, a law professor at the University of Virginia, told TIME that the President can't dissolve USAID as he does not have the authority to do so. He said,

"The President does not have constitutional authority to ignore a statute that establishes a department or agency."

On January 31, David A. Lebryk, the former Fiscal Assistant Secretary, resigned from the Treasury Department after serving for more than 30 years. According to the Washington Post, the unexpected resignation is speculated to have been caused by a clash with officials from the Department of Government Efficiency, led by Elon Musk.

The media outlet reported on January 31 that Elon Musk's surrogates allegedly tried to gain access to the US government's payment system since the election. After Lebryk's alleged refusal, the Trump administration reportedly put him on administrative leave.

As per Bloomberg, Trump told reporters on February 3 that Musk has access to the payment system. He assured that Musk wouldn't do anything without their approval. He said,

"Elon can't do and won't do anything without our approval. If there was something that didn't have my OK, I'd let you know about it really fast."

As Leigh-Allyn Baker's MAFCA reel goes viral on the internet, time will tell the President's plans for the country.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback