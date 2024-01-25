What did Marc Bru do? Charges explored as Proud Boys member insults judge during Capitol Riot sentencing 

On Wednesday, January 24, Marc Bru, a member of the far-right Proud Boys, received a six-year prison sentence for his role in the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot and a subsequent plot to incite violence in Portland, Oregon.

During the sentencing, Bru repeatedly insulted Chief Judge James Boasberg, calling him a "clown" and a "fraud," turning the proceedings into a verbal battleground. Despite warnings from the judge, Bru kept speaking. He said:

"You can give me 100 years, and I'd do it all over again."

Prosecutors described Bru as one of the least remorseful rioters who stormed the Capitol on January 6, aiming to overturn the certification of Joe Biden's victory. Bru, representing himself with an attorney on standby, was convicted of seven charges, including two felonies. Prosecutors revealed his plan for a "January 6 2.0" attack in Portland, emphasizing its potential for increased violence.

For those unaware, Marc Anthony Bru, a 43-year-old man from Vancouver, Washington, went to trial in October and was found guilty of five misdemeanor charges and two felony charges. The charges include civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding.

Marc Bru called the court illegal and also rejected the judge's authority

It is worth noting that a massive courtroom drama unfolded as Marc Bru's disruptive behavior included demanding financial records from the judge and prosecutor, inspired by anti-government rhetoric associated with the sovereign citizen movement. His contempt for the legal process led to a 10-minute break for consultation with his standby lawyer.

During the hearing, Bru also rejected the judge's authority and called the court "illegal." The judge, noting Bru's lack of remorse, sentenced him to six years in prison, emphasizing that, even if the Supreme Court vacated certain charges, the sentence would remain unchanged.

The charges against Marc Bru involve his actions during the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. The misdemeanors and felonies relate to behaviors that disrupted the normal functioning of government proceedings and contributed to civil disorder.

Bru, one of over 1,200 individuals charged in connection with the Capitol riot, was among the first to breach the Capitol grounds on January 6. Bru's involvement extended beyond the Capitol riot, as he planned a "more violent" insurrection in Portland just weeks later.

The FBI arrested him in March 2021, thwarting the plot. His subsequent legal troubles included multiple arrests, missed court appearances, and social media posts challenging authorities.

Moreover, in addition to the prison term, Marc Bru was fined $7,946 and ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution. The judge noted Bru's fundraising efforts during his incarceration on GiveSendGo.com. Despite Bru's lack of remorse, the judge chose not to charge him with contempt of court. In total, Marc Bru received a prison sentence of six years.

