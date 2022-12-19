“This doesn't look right”: Trainee A’s social media closing notice confuses fans

BIGHIT MUSIC’s pre-debut boy group Trainee A’s social media accounts, including Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Twitter, and SoundCloud will be closed as of December 23, 2022, 8 pm KST.

The notice was posted by the group’s Content Production Team on December 16, 2022. It instantly became ground for speculative posts and comments as Trainee A’s fanbase began questioning the reason behind it.

하늘 @ultsangwon @trainee_a WHAT????? TRAINEE A AND US AEINS WORKED HARD AND YALL TAKE IT DOWN??? @trainee_a WHAT????? TRAINEE A AND US AEINS WORKED HARD AND YALL TAKE IT DOWN??? https://t.co/1nXHd8QYVG

The trainees were first revealed in March last year and since then, have constantly been communicating with fans through their multiple social media accounts. However, the company’s notice of closing off their social media accounts led to widespread confusion.

Fans were divided - one part believed that the group was being disbanded while the other believed that it was a hint of a debut announcement.

Attention soty @ador_fairy Trainee A @trainee_a



youtube.com/post/UgkxaABOn… [Notice] Trainee A 채널 운영 종료 안내 (+ENG) [Notice] Trainee A 채널 운영 종료 안내 (+ENG)youtube.com/post/UgkxaABOn… I'm sorry but this doesn't look right. In the briefing Big Hit didn't mention to be debuting a new group this year, there are rumors of Yorch in Thailand for a month now, social media inactivity and now this. It looks like they have scrapped the project. twitter.com/trainee_a/stat… I'm sorry but this doesn't look right. In the briefing Big Hit didn't mention to be debuting a new group this year, there are rumors of Yorch in Thailand for a month now, social media inactivity and now this. It looks like they have scrapped the project. twitter.com/trainee_a/stat…

Trainee A’s social media accounts being closed off spark debut or disband conversation

After walking a tumultuous road of hidden members revealed and three members out of the original pre-debut team, Trainee A has undergone various changes. It is currently a six-member group comprising of Yorch, Sangwon, Woochan, James, JJ, and Jihoon.

pinky | aloners association coming up @fivehopee the trainee a era is ending now is Aloners Association era the trainee a era is ending now is Aloners Association era https://t.co/lGGqbrGnGN

The most recent member to leave the trainee group was Leo. His farewell video sparked a rather serious conversation about the group being disbanded, and the latest update ignited the same fear.

On December 16, the Content Production Team of BIGHIT MUSIC announced that Trainee A’s “social media channels will end their services” as of December 23. The news ignited mixed reactions as many were heartbroken and others, excited. The many ups and downs the pre-debut team had faced made a section of fans believe that the group’s debut was being called off.

Nobel🤍🤍🤍⑰ @NobelBangwool @trainee_a Y'all I'm sorry, I really don't think this is good news. There's no reason for them not to leave the pre-debut content up if they are actually debuting. The left up all other group's pre-debut content (including Hybe Japan most recently). I think they disbanded the whole project. @trainee_a Y'all I'm sorry, I really don't think this is good news. There's no reason for them not to leave the pre-debut content up if they are actually debuting. The left up all other group's pre-debut content (including Hybe Japan most recently). I think they disbanded the whole project.

Nobel🤍🤍🤍⑰ @NobelBangwool @stephanie_4life @trainee_a Maybe, but I still think it’s bad news. The tone of the statement is just not hopeful at all. I hope I’m wrong!! @stephanie_4life @trainee_a Maybe, but I still think it’s bad news. The tone of the statement is just not hopeful at all. I hope I’m wrong!!

jayla @Fever_heedeungi @trainee_a Sigh.... Why do i feel that they have scrapped the project? It's truly heartbreaking. if these boys are about to debut then they would not close the social media's as they have gathered such high followers there. I am scared for the bad. I will not forgive this team I SWEAR @trainee_a Sigh.... Why do i feel that they have scrapped the project? It's truly heartbreaking. if these boys are about to debut then they would not close the social media's as they have gathered such high followers there. I am scared for the bad. I will not forgive this team I SWEAR 💔

However, some fans also noted that a debut might be imminent. Trainees are generally asked to delete, deactivate or make their social media accounts private as they could potentially leak confidential information about their debut. Fans also observed that the notice does not mention the word “delete” in its Korean and English versions.

Since the announcement says “close” and not “delete,” the majority of opinion is that the accounts will still have all its content available but the members will not be active on it. To be on the safer side, however, fans are downloading and archiving all of their social media posts.

Stephanie @stephanie_4life @NobelBangwool

Its like telling trainees that are debuting to delete there personal social media

I mean there’s still a chance @trainee_a That’s different tho there hasn’t been any groups like trainee a with them being so public through the processIts like telling trainees that are debuting to delete there personal social mediaI mean there’s still a chance @NobelBangwool @trainee_a That’s different tho there hasn’t been any groups like trainee a with them being so public through the process Its like telling trainees that are debuting to delete there personal social media I mean there’s still a chance

rin ☆ trainee a debut @svngwonnie Trainee A @trainee_a



youtube.com/post/UgkxaABOn… [Notice] Trainee A 채널 운영 종료 안내 (+ENG) [Notice] Trainee A 채널 운영 종료 안내 (+ENG)youtube.com/post/UgkxaABOn… Trans: Trainee A are not trainees anymore so we will close this channel and we will open the official one soon and you guys better stay strong and positive a little bit more cuz everything is alright and the boys will come back soon stronger than ever. that's it. that's the tweet twitter.com/trainee_a/stat… Trans: Trainee A are not trainees anymore so we will close this channel and we will open the official one soon and you guys better stay strong and positive a little bit more cuz everything is alright and the boys will come back soon stronger than ever. that's it. that's the tweet twitter.com/trainee_a/stat…

Another major point of discussion is that BIGHIT MUSIC will not risk losing out on the loyal fanbase that the pre-debut group has already created. The group has 1.7 million followers on Instagram, 473k on Twitter, 1.34 million on YouTube, and 3.9 million on TikTok.

Landen @actuallyLanLan ! twitter.com/trainee_a/stat… Trainee A @trainee_a



youtube.com/post/UgkxaABOn… [Notice] Trainee A 채널 운영 종료 안내 (+ENG) [Notice] Trainee A 채널 운영 종료 안내 (+ENG)youtube.com/post/UgkxaABOn… I love TXT and EN-, but this will be BH/HYBE’s biggest fumbled bag of ALL TIME. Like Trainee A had that IT FACTOR! The skills, the talent, not to mention naturally and organically growing a GLOBAL fan base of over 2M ppl, BEFORE DEBUT! BH/HYBE, PLZ give us some good news I love TXT and EN-, but this will be BH/HYBE’s biggest fumbled bag of ALL TIME. Like Trainee A had that IT FACTOR! The skills, the talent, not to mention naturally and organically growing a GLOBAL fan base of over 2M ppl, BEFORE DEBUT! BH/HYBE, PLZ give us some good news🙏! twitter.com/trainee_a/stat…

Moreover, the group's last post across TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter was on September 20. Fans optimistic about their debut also believe that their name will be Aloners Association since they discovered BIGHIT MUSIC's registration for its trademark on a public site.

📌Thinker TRAINEE A DEBUT @thinkerof7A wait what aloners association will debut on march 21 2023 fr?? wait what aloners association will debut on march 21 2023 fr?? https://t.co/2obeHIZKok

All the members who left Trainee A

As of December 2022, three members, Junil, Inhyuk, and Leo, have left the pre-debut trainee group.

Junil was introduced as part of the original Trainee A lineup in March last year. He left the group in August 2021, due to personal reasons not yet disclosed. In the reality show A-Road Ep.1 on January 11, the debut candidate lineup was revealed and it excluded Inhyuk, thereby confirming that he was no longer a part of the team.

In A-Road Ep. 5, titled Debut valuation stopped, and trainees in confusion, Leo was seen struggling with the pressure of becoming an idol. Soon after, in an epilog for the same episode titled Hello, This is LEO, Leo revealed his decision to leave the debut candidate team.

It remains to be seen what lies in the future for Trainee A.

Poll : 0 votes