Who is Haruka? All we know about the LE SSERAFIM trainee who couldn't debut

LE SSERAFIM’s debut documentary, The World Is My Oyster, introduced a new trainee named Haruka, who was seen practicing choreography and preparing for her debut with the girl group.

The documentary revealed new secrets about the FEARLESS girl group, including the hardships and struggles the group faced before making their debut under Source Music and HYBE.

One of the revelations was large amounts of previously unseen footage of a trainee named Haruka. The first episode featured her preparing for monthly evaluations, reviewing feedback, and practicing with Sakura, Chaewon, and Yunjin.

Her debut dream, however, was cut short when she was removed from the debut lineup for no apparent reason.

Meet Haruka, a trainee who was in line for LE SSERAFIM

The World Is My Oyster, LE SSERAFIM's debut documentary, introduced the world to some of the old and new harsh realities that a K-pop idol group faces before their debut, such as the selection process, giddiness, evaluations, constructive feedback, training, and, most importantly, the company staff responsible for making a successful idol group.

In the documentary, Management Team Leader Kim Hyeong-eun stated that nothing is final until the debut team actually debuts. Being in the debut lineup does not guarantee a debut, shared the Team Leader and that was the case with Haruka, a Japanese trainee selected in the final LE SSERAFIM lineup.

The Japanese trainee was described as “fairly young” by Sakura, when the news of her being removed from the debut lineup was revealed. The trainee’s innocent looks gave viewers a fair picture of her being presumably the youngest on the team.

The trainee was also seen in the video receiving feedback from Performance Director (PD) Park So-yeon on her posture, expressions, and dance, with the PD explaining that she is quite energetic. Other members' much more critical feedback was also presented.

Not much is known about Haruka, except for basic details. Considering Source Music and HYBE included her in the commentary while completely erasing Garam (who was removed from the group after bullying allegations surfaced within a few weeks), netizens believe the labels have something planned.

One Twitter user, @bellaAria_06 noted that the young Japanese trainee still does not have any social media accounts.

Trainees are required by company policy not to have any internet accounts because they may reveal confidential information. If a trainee has one, they are instructed to deactivate it or hide it away with no engagement.

Fans suspect Haruka will be joining I-LAND 2

Survival audition shows are a great way for potential K-pop groups and trainees to gain recognition. It gives exposure to the trainees, who can showcase their skills and personality to the world. Similarly, netizens believe HYBE aims to set a foundation for Haruka by including her in LE SSERAFIM’s The World Is My Oyster documentary.

Earlier in September last year, HYBE announced the female equivalent of I-LAND, a joint survival show with Mnet. The first season created the now popular ENHYPEN, who became the fastest million-seller before even reaching their debut anniversary.

Four promising trainees from the show participated in &AUDITION - The Howling as debut members. Along with five more trainees, they will debut as &TEAM in December this year.

Many speculate that that LE SSERAFIM’s documentary was to familiarize viewers with Haruka as her young age and talents make her a formidable participant for I-LAND 2.

Some also believe Team Leader Kim Hyeong-eun’s words. According to a few tweets about Haruka, she may not be able to fit LE SSERAFIM's fierce, powerful image, and HYBE may have room for her in the upcoming I-LAND 2 girl group.

There might not be much information on the young Japanese trainee, but one thing is certain: a K-pop giant such as HYBE does not make mistakes when revealing a trainee to the world.

It will be interesting to see where Haruka lands in the future.

