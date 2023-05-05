What did Marcus Randle El do? Detroit Lions coach Antwaan Randle El's brother sentenced in double murder

On Tuesday, May 2, Detroit Lions coach Antwaan Randle El's brother was scheduled to face trial for a double homicide. The suspect, Marcus Randle El, allegedly gunned down two women in a dispute over money on February 10, 2020. The criminal complaint noted that at the time, Marcus Randle El was a known drug dealer.

Before he became known as a drug dealer, Marcus Randle El was a football player at the University of Wisconsin. His brother, Antwaan Randle El, was an NFL wide receiver for five years before becoming a coach. Marcus has refused to testify in his defense in the trial. However, Antwaan Randle El has chosen to speak in his brother's defense.

Marcus Aarsvold @m_aarsvold Marcus Randle El is sentenced to life in prison with option for extended supervision.



He’ll serve two counts consecutively, 30 years each for killing Seairaha Winchester and Brittany McAdory.



As reported by the New York Post, prosecutors claim that Marcus Randle El murdered the two women over a dispute related to his alleged drug dealing operation. He reportedly killed the women as he suspected one of them was informing officials about his drug dealing operation.

Marcus Randle El's prime target was reportedly 30-year-old Seairaha Winchester, who owed the suspect money. Prosecutors believe that out of fear for her life, she may have informed on Winchester and his operation. The second target, 27-year-old Brittany McAdory, was killed as she was a witness to the crime.

Winchester's mother spoke about the victim and said:

“There is no manual to teach me how to cope with the loss of my daughter, my child and my best friend. I will never be able to hug her or tell her how much I love her again."

She continued:

"No mother should have to go through that kind of pain. To see my daughter laying there lifeless was heart breaking. What was even worse was knowing her daughters would have to now go through life without their mother because Marcus thought he had the right to take that away from them.”

Five days after the murder, Marcus Randle El turned himself in at the Chicago Police Station. As per Janesville Gazette, he was charged with two counts of intentional homicide, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of driving a vehicle without owner consent. Prosecutors noted that his criminal record showed that he had also been arrested in 2020 for assaulting a woman with a baseball bat.

Speaking in court, Antwaan Randle El pleaded to the judge to give his brother another chance. He said that if given a shorter sentence, the suspect will try to change his lifestyle.

Antwaan Randle El said:

“This is not who he is or who we have come to know (...) All I’m asking judge is to give him (an) opportunity.”

Antwaan Randle El has not spoken about the case any further to media outlets. If convicted, the suspect could receive two life sentences. Rock County Judge Barbara McCrory said that he could potentially receive a supervised early release after 60 years in prison. He will face trial in August 2023.

