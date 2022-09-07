What did Matthew Buckley do? Charges explored as California sheriff’s deputy is accused of falsifying police report to steal firearms

On August 26, Contra Costa County authorities announced that they had arrested California Sheriff's deputy Matthew Buckley on multiple felony firearms charges.

As per Mercury News, Matthew Buckley, 41, is accused of falsifying police reports in order to steal weapons from his own agency. During a search, officers also found methamphetamine in his Pinole residence.

📻🎙️🎧 @SemperSupra007 Contra Costa County Sheriff's deputy Matthew Buckley, who previously won 'Officer of the Year,' faces multiple charges, including grand theft of firearms and destroying or concealing evidence Contra Costa County Sheriff's deputy Matthew Buckley, who previously won 'Officer of the Year,' faces multiple charges, including grand theft of firearms and destroying or concealing evidence

The former Deputy, a 15-year-old veteran of the force, has been charged with methamphetamine possession, suspicion of grand theft of firearms, receiving stolen property, unlawful transfer of a firearm, destroying or concealing evidence, and falsifying a police report.

Matthew Buckley stole weapons from a court evidence room

As per KTVU, Matthew Buckley was a prominent figure within his agency, having won "Officer of the Year" 2 years in a row.

The outlet reported that Buckley came under suspicion for allegedly lying to his colleagues, deceiving them into thinking that a judge had authorized him to take weapons from a court evidence room.

The original owner was reportedly relentless in his search for the guns, leading to a probe among court officers that led back to Buckley. CBS reported that two stolen AR-15 rifles were found in his home along with methamphetamine.

In an official statement, Contra Costa Sheriff David Livingston commented on the arrest. He said:

"When we were first apprised of the allegations, we immediately started an investigation. No one is above the law and employees of the Sheriff's Office who violate the law will be held accountable."

He added:

"I am disappointed but this arrest is not a reflection of the many outstanding employees of the Sheriff's Office."

Fox reported that in the aftermath of Buckley's arrest, Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton recused herself from the case, as the suspect had served as her bailiff during her previous tenure as a Judge.

Mmolto @Mmolto3 @KTVU I think there's got to be a few officers who sell weapons as a side hustle @KTVU I think there's got to be a few officers who sell weapons as a side hustle

This is not the first time Matthew Buckley has faced legal issues. In 2019, a lawsuit was filed against him in relation to police brutality allegations. Fox reported that a Bay Point couple accused him of showing up to the wrong home with deputies before allegedly knocking a man to the ground before arresting him. Mercury News reported that the man Buckley reportedly attacked was injured with lacerations to the chin.

Matthew Buckley is currently on paid administrative leave over the course of the investigation. He was booked into Martinez Detention Facility, but posted $175,000 in bail to secure his release.

William Winn / Life Insurance Broker @cwinn359 @KTVU What was so special about those firearms he stole from the court property room that he felt he had to have them. @KTVU What was so special about those firearms he stole from the court property room that he felt he had to have them.

As per the East Bay Times, this year a Contra Costa County Sheriff's volunteer was arrested in a similar case, having been accused of taking ammunition and gun parts from the agency's gun range.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Somava