What did Michael Califano do? Petition goes viral in support of fired Catholic School teacher

In a shocking turn of events, Michael Califano, a 26-year-old third-grade teacher, has been fired from his position at Maria Regina Catholic School in Seaford, Long Island. The termination came after someone anonymously sent pictures of Califano kissing his boyfriend to the local diocese, leading to allegations of violating "living a Catholic lifestyle" guidelines.

Califano, who has deep roots in the Maria Regina community, expressed disbelief at the decision, stating:

"I didn't think this would happen in 2023, even in the Catholic Church."

Having been a parishioner at the local church for years and a former student at the Catholic school, Califano's family actively fundraises for scholarships in memory of his late father, a police officer who died in the line of duty in 2011.

Outraged parents and students have launched a petition on Change.org, garnering over 2,650 signatures, demanding Califano's reinstatement. The petition describes Califano as "an immensely beloved, committed and diligent educator" and suggests that his firing resulted from a "malicious" anonymous email, accusing the sender of going "digging" to find compromising photos on social media.

Califano, who openly identifies as gay, claims that both the school and the diocese were aware of his sexual orientation when he was hired two years ago. The decision to terminate him from the Catholic school allegedly came after the bishop received kissing pictures from Califano's boyfriend's Facebook page, claiming they were inappropriate for a Catholic schoolteacher.

Despite the diocese's denial of firing Califano due to his sexuality, parents, colleagues, and students rallied outside St. Agnes Cathedral in Rockville Centre, chanting slogans such as "love is love" and "bring back Mr. Califano." Demonstrators held signs and rainbow balloons, with one poster reading, "God loves Mr. Califano, and so do we."

Califano, attending the rally with his family, expressed gratitude for the community's support, stating:

"This goes beyond just me because it affects my students as well, and it will hurt them more in the long run, and I hope this can be rectified."

The diocese spokesperson, Sean Dolan, emphasized in an email to The Post that Califano's termination was not related to his sexuality. However, the community remains unconvinced, with some likening the incident to a "witch hunt."

The dismissal has drawn parallels to a similar case involving Matthew LaBanca, an openly gay actor and former parish music director, fired by the Brooklyn Diocese in 2021 for marrying his boyfriend. LaBanca, now an advocate, revealed that the diocese offered him $20,000 "to keep quiet," but he refused and instead wrote a play highlighting his experience.

As the controversy unfolds, more than a hundred people from the Maria Regina Catholic School community have called for Califano's reinstatement, emphasizing the impact on students and the need for justice. Califano, hopeful for a resolution, stated:

"My ideal end result is to have my job back and be back in my classroom with my kids. That’s all I want from this."

The incident has ignited a larger conversation about equity and fairness within Catholic institutions, prompting many to question the decision and advocate for the rights of LGBTQ+ individuals within the church.