What did Michelle Salzman say? Florida Republican sparks outrage over inciteful remarks about Palestinians

Florida state Republican lawmaker Michelle Salzman is reeling under fire for her recent comment on Palestinians. All of this began when Democratic Florida state representative Angie Nixon gave a speech in support of the ceasefire resolution, in which she said,

"We are at 10,000 dead Palestinians. How many will be enough?"

To this, Michelle Salzman replied,

"All of them"

Soon after this, Michelle Salzman is receiving massive backlash online for her genocide remark. Other than this, during the speech, Angie Nixon was quick enough to acknowledge the interruption and said, "One of my colleagues just said, "All of them." Wow.”

After this, the Florida chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (Cair-Florida), the US’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, released a statement over Salzman’s comment and said,

"This is a chilling call for genocide. It is a direct result of decades of dehumanization of the Palestinian people by advocates of Israeli apartheid and their eager enablers in government and the media."

Social media users reacted to this news by saying Michelle is pure evil. It is also worth noting that earlier, Michelle called this controversy fake. However, later, she apologized for her comment in a statement shared by her friend.

Internet users call out Michelle Salzman for her remarks about Palestinians

As the social media users came across this statement of Michelle, they quickly reacted to this by asking why is this woman not getting censored for supporting the genocide of an entire community.

Others also reacted to this by saying that this is the face of a murderer and there should be strict action against her.

Michelle Salzman talked about her remarks in a statement shared by her friend Rebekah Jones, in which Salzman said,

"I am so incredibly sorry for even the slightest of suggestions that I would want an entire community erased. My comments were unapologetically towards the Hamas regime- I NEVER said Palestine."

She further concluded her statement by saying that the loss of Palestinian lives was never her desire. Other than this, it is also worth noting that this controversy has come amid the censure of the only Palestinian American in the US Congress, Rashida Tlaib, by some of the Democrats.

They accused her of saying things that might harm Israel and spreading untrue stories about an attack by Hamas. Tlaib used a famous phrase for Palestine that some people think is against Jewish people, but others believe it's just a way of asking for fair treatment for Palestinians.