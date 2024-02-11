What is Mickey Mouse-shaped popcorn? All to know

Disneyland Resort has got a surpise for visitors to celebrate the season of love. It has added Mickey Mouse-shaped Valentine's Day special popcorn buckets to its stands at multiple locations across the park. These popcorn buckets have gone through several makeovers over the years and are sometimes exclusively made for specific occasions. With Valentine's Day around the corner, these popcorn buckets are being sold out as hotcakes.

Last year, Disneyland garnered attention for their Mickey Mouse-shaped popcorn. The menu also included popcorn that resembled other famous characters, such as Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck. As a result, ecstatic fans flocked to the park's food counters to have a closer look at it.

Does Disneyland have Mickey Mouse-shaped popcorn?

On January 27, 2023, Chip and Company uploaded a post on their official Instagram page which surprised many Disney fans. It said:

"Did you know you can find popcorn in the shapes of Disney characters in Mickey’s Toontown? °o° We spot Mickey, Donald and Minnie!"

The post garnered widespread attention from netizens who were unaware of the availability of Mickey Mouse-shaped popcorn at the theme park. People also tagged their loved ones in the comment section, making them aware of this amazing delight. While others just expressed their utter disbelief over this unique popcorn concept.

Soon after, visitors started flocking to the theme park to catch a glimpse of this Disney character-themed popcorn. They also documented their experiences and shared them on social media

What new addition did Disneyland make for this year's Valentine's Day?

This year, Disney has added a special popcorn bucket tailor-made for Valentine's week. The pink Mickey Mouse-shaped polka-dotted balloon popcorn bucket will be available throughout Valentine's week and possibly all through February.

According to Disneyland News Today, visitors who drop by the California Adventure outlet can grab their Valentine's Day special popcorn buckets near Carthay Circle Restaurant, Grizzly Peak Airfield, and Pixar Pier cart. Those who visit Disneyland Resort can grab this special popcorn near Central Plaza, Fantasyland Theatre, Small World Promenade, Haunted Mansion, Star Trader, and the Mark Twain Riverboat.

Valentine's Day-themed popcorn buckets are priced at $18.75 each, including tax. The prices for other popcorn buckets start from $13 and may vary depending on the design of the bucket. However, popcorn refills come at the same rate ($2.25), irrespective of the bucket design.

With Mickey Mouse-shaped popcorn and Valentine's Day-themed popcorn bucket, authorities of the theme park have yet again showcased their creative prowess in attracting customers with their innovative concept. With Valentine's Day around the corner, visitors are excited to see what else Disney Parks have in store for them.