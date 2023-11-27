"Someone was on a drug induced magic carpet ride": Small World Disneyland streaker video goes viral, sparks disbelief online

A streaker caused the “It’s a Small World” ride at Disneyland to close down temporarily on Sunday afternoon in Anaheim, California. The guest suddenly hopped off the water-based ride while it was still moving and landed on a nearby platform. He then stripped down to his boxers and started walking around the platform and moving in between the props.

Operators stopped the ride upon noticing the streaker, and he was asked over the mic to stop moving and sit down on the platform so that they could go and fetch him.

Expand Tweet

In one of the viral videos circulating on social media platforms, an operator could be heard telling the person that they did not want him to get hurt or fall down somehow. They therefore requested him to stay put where he was, and the ride operators were going to help him get down.

Other people enjoying the ride were left astounded by the man’s abrupt behavior as he began to crawl around the singing robots on the boat ride. Netizens were also stunned after coming across the video clips. One X user commented on @DisneyScoopGuy's post and sarcastically wrote that the streaker might have been under the influence of some drugs.

Expand Tweet

Streaker on Disneyland's "It's a Small Word" ride leaves netizens baffled

Many people who were present at the water-based ride on Sunday, November 26, captured the streaker in his apparently bewildering stunt. Some people recounted on social media everything that happened at the amusement park.

Another person, who claimed to be sitting close to the man before he started undressing, said:

"He was sitting on a bench next to me prior to this happening and the girl he was sitting with kept telling him that he needs to 'get it out of his head.”

As the video of the person at Disneyland went viral online, some social media users were concerned about the streaker's mental health and commented that he was probably having an episode, and wished for him to get help. A few others claimed he might have been high.

The "It's a Small World" cast member at Disneyland, who was heard speaking to the streaker, was also commended for the way she expressed her concern for the man's wellbeing and addressed him as "my friend."

Internet reacts to the streaker at the "It's a Small World" ride. (Image via Instagram/@magic.with.maegra)

Internet reacts to the streaker at the "It's a Small World" ride. (Image via Instagram/@magic.with.maegra)

Internet reacts to the streaker at the "It's a Small World" ride. (Image via Instagram/@magic.with.maegra)

Internet reacts to the streaker at the "It's a Small World" ride. (Image via Instagram/@magic.with.maegra)

Internet reacts to the streaker at the "It's a Small World" ride. (Image via Instagram/@magic.with.maegra)

Internet reacts to the streaker at the "It's a Small World" ride. (Image via Instagram/@magic.with.maegra)

Internet reacts to the streaker at the "It's a Small World" ride. (Image via Instagram/@magic.with.maegra)

Disneyland Resort confirmed that the man was eventually removed from the attraction as well as the premises of the theme park before being arrested and booked at the Anaheim Police Department. The “It’s a Smal World” ride was shut down for about an hour, while the operators, along with Disneyland officials, inspected the ride before giving it a green light to start back up.