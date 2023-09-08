Why was Zach Bryan arrested? Singer speaks out as mugshot goes viral online

On Thursday, September 7, 27-year-old country star Zach Bryan was arrested for obstruction of justice. Later, the same day, Bryan took to X (formerly Twitter) to discuss the charges in an official online statement. The musician said that the incident stemmed from an encounter with Oklahoma State Troopers. He did not discuss why authorities initially spoke to him. However, as confirmed by the police, Bryan was booked on an obstruction of investigation charge.

As official reports indicate, Zach Bryan was booked into Craig County jail in Vinita, Oklahoma. In response to the mugshot, which has since gone viral, he apologized for the aggression he allegedly exhibited towards the state troopers. Oklahoma authorities have not formally commented on the incident.

"Prayers we can all move on from this": Zach Bryan discusses his arrest on social media

According to CBS, Zach Bryan was arrested by Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers in Craig County, Oklahoma. The New York Post noted that it was rooted in an unspecified discussion between Bryan and law enforcement that took place sometime after 6 pm. While Bryan did not disclose the circumstances that led to his conversation with law enforcement, he told his fans that he regretted some of the things he said to them.

In the online statement, Bryan said:

“Today I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said. I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize. They brought me to jail, and there is a mug shot of me floating around."

He continued:

“Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know I’m just trying the best I can, I love you guys and I am truly sorry to the officers."

In his statement, the 27-year-old musician appeared to imply that his response to the officials ultimately escalated the situation, leading to his arrest.

All there is to know about Zach Bryan

American singer-songwriter Bryan was born into a Navy family in Okinawa, Japan. At the age of 17, he enlisted as a service member in the US Navy. In 2017, while still in active service, he gained recognition after he began posting songs.

Over the next few years, Bryan would release four studio albums. Shortly before his recent arrest, the 27-year-old released his self-titled album, Zach Bryan, to rave reviews. Just days before the allegations were made against him, his lead single, I Remember Everything, featuring Kacey Musgraves, earned the number one spot on the US Billboard Hot 100.

As of September 8, the country star has not made any further comments regarding the recent allegations.