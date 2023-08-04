Why were US Navy sailors arrested? Charges against Wenheng Zhao and Jinchao Wei explored

On Thursday, August 3, officials announced that US Navy personell Wenheng Zhao and Jinchao Wei have been arrested for allegedly conspiring to sell classified defense related information to the Chinese government. Wenheng Zhao, a 26-year-old Petty Officer, reportedly accepted $15,000 in exchange for media depicting US military information. Jinchao Wei, 22, is a US Navy Sailor sailor accused of passing on information about various American warships.

FBI Special Agent Stacey Moy said that China's alleged espionage is a major threat to the US government.

"There is no bigger, multigenerational threat to the United States. Beijing will stop at nothing to attack the United States in its strategic plan to become the world's sole superpower," Moi said.

The Associated Press reported that both Wenheng Zhao and Jinchao Wei pleaded not guilty at federal courts in California.

All there is to know about the allegations against Wenheng Zhao

Petty Officer Wenheng Zhao has been charged with conspiracy and bribetaking. Over two years, he supposedly used encrypted communications to release information to the Chinese government. CBS noted that this included photographs of American operated military bases and centers.

Martin Estrada, US Attorney for the Central District of California, discussed the allegations against Zhao.

"By sending the sensitive military information to an intelligence officer employed by a hostile foreign state, Mr. Zhao betrayed his sacred oath to defend our country and uphold the constitution. In short, Mr. Zhao chose a path of corruption and in doing so, he sold out his colleagues at the U.S. Navy," Estrada said.

Zhao's role in the US Navy reportedly entailed servicing electrical equipment. As a result, he had security clearing, allowing him to photograph computers that had information regarding US military installations and exercises. He was also accused of passing on information about an operational exercise to a spy who presented themselves as a maritime economy researcher.

The allegatons against Jinchao Wei

At the time of his arrest, Jinchao Wei worked at a San Diego Naval base. Wei, a machinist's mate on the USS Essex, reportedly began collaborating with the Chinese government in February 2022.

According to CNN, Jinchao Wei had a Chinese handler who he would provide with photos of various US Navy ships, including the USS Essex. He is also accused of selling information related to weapons systems, small aircraft carriers, and amphibious assault ships. He also reportedly provided over 50 manuals to suspected spies in the Chinese intelligence sphere.

US officials noted that the arrests of Wenheng Zhao and Jinchao Wei are being treated as separate cases. There is no indication that the Navy sailors knew each other, or that they collaborated in espionage activities. The Chinese embassy has not formally responded to the allegations of espionage.

Chinese espionage data

According to the Center of Strategic and International Studies, the US government has formally recorded 224 examples of Chinese espionage against the United States. Additionally, American officials have claimed that there are at least 1200 recorded cases of intellectual property theft by US companies against Chinese organizations.

The CSIS reported that Chinese espionage campaigns are the most robust threat to the US, outnumbering cases of Russian espionage targeted at America. The CSIS noted that the Chinese government often recruits Chinese nationals working in America to carry out espionage. However, it specified that the phenomenon does not generally extend to Chinese Americans, who are rarely recruited in comparison.