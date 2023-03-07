"Next it'll be Chinese spy furniture": Chinese cranes spying tools claim leaves internet skeptical

Top American security officials have expressed their concerns regarding Chinese cranes being used as “Trojan Horses” for Beijing at US ports. The claim was first reported by the Wall Street Journal on Sunday, March 5.

Officials told the WSJ that these Chinese cranes, widely operated at ports used by the US military, reportedly contain sophisticated sensors that have the ability to monitor logistics, including the source and destination of the containers that are being carried. The WSJ promoted concerns that the hardware used in these cranes could act as a spying tool.

Reincarnation @3otQPxw5mek1lha made cranes operating in U.S. ports may play a "spying role". Nonsense politicians, the fallen empire, this is the United States . #Cranes Some U.S. officials say Chinesemade cranes operating in U.S. ports may play a "spying role". Nonsense politicians, the fallen empire, this is the United States

This left netizens skeptical about these claims made by officials, which comes after recent discourse with Chinese spy balloon. Twitter user Danny Haiphong sarcastically wrote that "Chinese spy furniture, children's toys, and linens" would be next on the list, adding that "the United States' new cold war with China" was beginning to appear more deranged than the last one.

Danny Haiphong @SpiritofHo First it was a Chinese spy balloon.



Now it's Chinese spy cranes.



Next it'll be Chinese spy furniture, linens, and children's toys.



The US's New Cold War on China is beginning to feel even more unhinged than the last one.

Mao Ning, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, brushed off the claims regarding the Chinese cranes as "paranoia."

"Where does it end?" People troll U.S. officials for their concerns regarding Chinese cranes' espionage

Netizens have expressed their skepticism surrounding the accusation by U.S. officials that China is spying on their military through cargo cranes. Check out some of these reactions below:

ant @Jedi_ant



Now?



Well now it's Chinese cargo cranes!



Where does it end?! The_Real_Fly @The_Real_Fly CHINESE SPY CRANES ON THE MOVE

CHINESE SPY CRANES ON THE MOVE https://t.co/txwPYSkyI3 First it's Tiktok, then it's spy balloonsNow?Well now it's Chinese cargo cranes!Where does it end?! twitter.com/The_Real_Fly/s…

Carlos @agent_of_change Perhaps it doesn't need saying, but the most urgent threat to the future of humanity right now is not a Chinese crane but the US's proxy war in U-kraine. Perhaps it doesn't need saying, but the most urgent threat to the future of humanity right now is not a Chinese crane but the US's proxy war in U-kraine. https://t.co/VdxPbdcqHK

Brian J. Donovan @DonovanLawTampa @WSJ Are these "officials" saying the Chinese-made cranes operating at U.S. ports may derail? If they are not on Norfolk Southern-maintained tracks, I believe they are safe. @WSJ Are these "officials" saying the Chinese-made cranes operating at U.S. ports may derail? If they are not on Norfolk Southern-maintained tracks, I believe they are safe.

Mario Cavolo @mariocavolo



So the US military DID GIVE the green light to use CHINESE cranes



to build their own AMERICAN MILITARY PORTS!



So obviously those were TRUSTED VETTED GOOD CHINESE CRANES



RIGHT?



Man, this is too muchSo the US military DID GIVE the green light to use CHINESE cranesto build their own AMERICAN MILITARY PORTS!So obviously those were TRUSTED VETTED GOOD CHINESE CRANESRIGHT?or are you saying they were NOT TRUSTED & VETTED AND YOU STILL USED THEM?! twitter.com/WSJ/status/163…

WallyWolfpacker @wallywolfpacker From @pdoocy reports on Chinese "Cranes" spying on the US...I first thought they had outfitted their national bird the "Red-crowned Crane" with cameras and released a flock from a balloon...oh nevermind From @pdoocy reports on Chinese "Cranes" spying on the US...I first thought they had outfitted their national bird the "Red-crowned Crane" with cameras and released a flock from a balloon...oh nevermind https://t.co/JAMxBHXutD

ORGANIZE. EDUCATE. AGITATE. | 沈 @NotMountainChen Alexandr Wang @alexandr_wang



It’s why



The really funny thing about all these wackjobs suddenly losing their minds over Chinese cranes is that they're literally the only manufacturer of them in the world. No one else wants to make them. So you can either have Chinese cranes, or you can have nothing. twitter.com/alexandr_wang/…

RedWeasel76 @RedWeasel76 Stuck working in an office with Fox “News” on. They’re currently harping about Chinese made cranes being “spy devices” & that they can “flip a switch & cripple our ports.”



I’m assuming there’s something terrible going on with MAGA that they’re trying to distract from. Stuck working in an office with Fox “News” on. They’re currently harping about Chinese made cranes being “spy devices” & that they can “flip a switch & cripple our ports.”I’m assuming there’s something terrible going on with MAGA that they’re trying to distract from.

Chuck Callesto @ChuckCallesto BREAKING REPORT: Pentagon says CHINESE CARGO CRANES at US ports are a SPYING TOOL for the Communist Regime..



Question is, why are they STILL there? 🤔 BREAKING REPORT: Pentagon says CHINESE CARGO CRANES at US ports are a SPYING TOOL for the Communist Regime..Question is, why are they STILL there? 🤔

Max Blumenthal @MaxBlumenthal Kate O'Keeffe @Kate_OKeeffe @glubold NEW: U.S. officials are growing concerned that giant Chinese-made cranes operating at American ports across the country, including at several used by the military, could give Beijing a possible spying tool hiding in plain sight wsj.com/articles/penta… with @aviswanatha

Dan Kervick @DanMKervick "Sanction Taiwan for not doing enough to help us free them!"



“Blow up Germany’s gas pipeline to free them to buy our gas!”



“The Chinese are losing weather balloons with impunity!”



“Chinese apps and cranes are spying on me!”



I think the US ruling class needs its meds adjusted.

The Pentagon, along with national security officials, reportedly reviewed the vulnerabilities connected to these ship-to-shore cranes manufactured by ZPMC, a Chinese state-owned firm.

The Shanghai-based heavy industry company is among the world’s largest crane makers. The United States has been using machines manufactured by ZPMC for about two decades.

Mao Ning said that America was being paranoid about these Chinese cranes and that their concerns were misleading to the general public. In the WSJ report, it was said that items manufactured by ZPMC have a 70% global market share.

Dongmin @TTmon2011 Some US officials' claim that Chinese-made cranes operating at American ports are possible spying tools, as reported by the Wall Street Journal, is totally "groundless" and misleading the American public, said Chinese FM spokesperson Mao Ning on Mon. Some US officials' claim that Chinese-made cranes operating at American ports are possible spying tools, as reported by the Wall Street Journal, is totally "groundless" and misleading the American public, said Chinese FM spokesperson Mao Ning on Mon. https://t.co/jK9l2g6NPr

Nearly 80% of the cranes that are used at US ports are made by ZPMC. These Chinese cranes, along with other ZPMC machines, are said to be relatively cheaper than the ones manufactured by Western suppliers.

The cargo cranes made in China are reportedly delivered to the United States fully assembled. Sometimes these are operated by Chinese nationals who visit on American visas. However, national security officials in the United States have not provided any details on any instances of these cranes being exploited in the past.

The issue, however, has been privately on Washington’s radar. The $858 billion defense bill that President Joe Biden signed late last year contained a request from lawmakers to obtain a study from the Transportation Department into national security and cybersecurity threats posed by cranes at US ports, manufactured in other countries.

The latest scrutiny of Chinese cranes used at the United States’ major shipping ports, followed by the recent spy balloon incident, reflects what American officials are now publicly acknowledging as a wide range of espionage tools at China’s disposal. But it remains unclear when and if these spying methods have been executed and exploited.

The evolving nature of modern espionage has had the most prominent impact on the West’s outlook on technological vulnerabilities, which has led to calls for bans on equipment produced by Chinese telecom firms ZTE and Huawei.

