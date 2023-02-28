"Inspired by Howard Wolowitz": Chinese kissing device sparks hilarious reactions online

Numerous inventions are happening these days, and one of them that has caught the attention is the Chinese kissing device.

The device has left netizens wondering, and several social media users are sharing hilarious memes about this kissing device. One Twitter user even asked if the device is inspired by Howard Wolowitz's invention from The Big Bang Theory.

Howard Wolowitz is a fictional character from the television series The Big Bang Theory. The show has four main male characters, and Howard is the engineer.

The Changzhou Vocational Institute of Mechatronic Technology has patented the invention of the kissing device. It has silicone lips and the ability to mimic a real kiss by replicating the pressure, movement, and temperature of the person's lips kissing it. Besides this, the device has a pressure sensor and actuator that can transmit the sound the user makes.

From making payments online to seeing your friends through video calls, technology has surely changed the game for people. However, social media users are shocked by the invention of this kissing device and are sharing mixed reactions to it.

How are netizens reacting to the Chinese kissing device?

As soon as social media users came across the news of the device, they started reacting to it. While some said this is good for long-distance lovers, others criticized the device and questioned what would happen if children started buying it. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

The inspiration behind the invention and price of the product

As per the information gathered, to use this device, a person needs to download an application on their phone and then plug the device into the phone's charging port. Once the device is paired with the partner with whom the user will use the app, they can start a video call and then transmit replicas of their kisses to each other.

Jiang Zhongli, the inventor of this device, in a conversation with China's state-run Global Times, said that he was in a long-distance relationship when he was in university, and the only way he could contact his girlfriend was through the phone, so this is how he was inspired to invent this device.

It is further reported that Jiang applied for this device's patent in 2019, but it expired in January 2023. And now, he is just hoping that someone interested in this device can go ahead and perfect it.

The SCMP reported that this device costs 260 Chinese yuan, or about $38. For a pair, it costs $79.

