“This is materially misleading”: Tri Star Entertainment denies new claims of receiving $18M from Britney Spears’ conservatorship

American pop star Britney Spears' former business manager, Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group, has denied the star's lawyers' claims of the company being directly involved in her conservatorship.

As per court documents obtained by news outlet TMZ, Mathew Rosengart claimed in the papers that the organization lied to the court about not being involved in Spears' conservatorship and having received more than $18 million from her 13-year conservatorship.

In response to these claims, the entertainment company's lawyer, Scott Edelman, said:

"This is materially misleading. As all the evidence makes abundantly clear, the conservatorship was set up on the recommendation of legal counsel, not Tri Star, and approved by the Court for more than 12 years. In fact, Tri Star was not even the business manager for the conservatorship when it was established."

Edelman further added that all the alleged false claims will be set straight after the records are unsealed.

Britney Spears' father took money from Tri Star Entertainment

In the court documents, Rosengart further stated that before Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, who was in control of her conservatorship for 13 years, became her daughter's temporary guardian, he had taken $40,000 from Tri Star, which at the time was not as big as it is now.

Mathew Rosengart further proposed a theory where he said that Jamie might have had a proposition with Tri Star, where he would get the money and the entertainment company Britney's business. Although the lawyer wants the company to produce all the relevant documents related to that time, the company has asked the judge to block the move.

Despite Tri Star's owner Lou Taylor reportedly denying her company's involvement in Britney Spears' conservatorship, Rosengart said otherwise. In court documents, the lawyer pointed to an email conversation between Jamie and Taylor which read:

"He [attorney Andrew Wallet] and TriStar will serve as CO's [i.e., co-conservators] with you."

In another email to a different lawyer, Taylor said that she "looks forward" to working with Jamie.

Mathew Rosengart has been accusing Tri Star ever since Britney Spears employed him to fight on her behalf in 2021. The lawyer had accused the organization of "stonewalling" when he wanted to obtain information pertaining to his client.

Britney Spears' conservatorship ended in November 2021, but her battles in court continue. Rosengart has been persistently accusing Jamie Spears aside from his accusations about Tri Star.

If the documents that Rosengart seeks to acquire become public, the attorney would be able to identify if the entertainment company had any role in Britney Spear's conservatorship.

As per Variety, the next hearing is apparently scheduled for July 13 at the Los Angeles Superior Courthouse.

