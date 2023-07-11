What did Gal Luft do? James Comer Chinese spy scandal explained 

United States and Israeli citizen, Gal Luft, touted by Republicans as a “whistleblower” in their probe into alleged Biden family corruption, was levelled with multiple federal charges by the Justice Department on Monday, July 10.

The head of a US Think Tank, Gal Luft, who was described as an informant against the Bidens by the House Oversight Chairman and a top Republican James Comer, is now accused of being a Chinese spy.

ᗰᗩƳᖇᗩ ℙ𝕙𝕠𝕥𝕠𝕘𝕣𝕒𝕡𝕙𝕪 @LePapillonBlu2 Who else thinks that James Comer should go to prison for using a Chinese spy to attack the President of the United States, Mr. Joe Biden?

Shortly after Charges against Luft came to light, netizens slammed Comer over recruiting an alleged Chinese agent for a smear campaign against the Bidens.

Ricky Davila @TheRickyDavila I think the Biden Family should sue pervert Jim Jordan and fascist James Comer for defamation now that it's come to light about their fraudulent whistleblower being a fugitive Chinese Spy who was recruited by them for their smear campaign.

Mike (MadDog) Drake @jmdrake388 @LePapillonBlu2 Comer has never had any evidence at all on Biden or his son James Comer belongs in jail because he has lied and never discovered anything in the past 2 plus years.

RUTH ELLA OWENS @ruthellaowens



@TheRickyDavila I'd like some treason charges for Jordan and Comer. Leaving these enemies of the state be is prolonging this fascist, homegrown terror nightmare.

The charges against Luft stemmed from accusations that he acted as a Chinese agent during former President Donald Trump’s reign. The Justice Department said that Luft acted as a Chinese agent by paying a former adviser to then-president Donald Trump on behalf of principals in China in 2016 to support certain Chinese policies.

In addition to acting as a foreign agent, 57-year-old Luft was also charged with attempting to broker the sale of weapons and Iranian oil, violating Iran sanctions imposed by the United States.

Luft is a co-director of the Institute for the Analysis of Global Security, a Washington-based think tank focused on energy, security and economic trends.

The Justice Department said that Luft lobbied a former US official who was an adviser to then President-elect Donald Trump to support policies that are favorable to China, going so far as drafting comments in the adviser’s name that were published in Chinese newspapers.

Luft was also accused of brokering an arms deal without a United States permit on behalf of Chinese companies to sell anti-tank launchers, grenade launchers and mortar rounds to Libya.

Gal Luft denies the allegations levelled against him

Collin Rugg @CollinRugg



The Department of 'Justice' solely exists to protect the Washington elites.



BREAKING: Just days after Biden corruption whistleblower Gal Luft came forward with the following video detailing Biden family corruption, the DOJ announces multiple indictments against him. The Department of 'Justice' solely exists to protect the Washington elites.

Shortly after the Justice Department announced the charges against the "Whistleblower," Gal Luft took to Twitter and categorically denied the charges. Luft alleged that he was being targeted by the Biden administration after Republicans sought him out as a whistleblower against the president.

Luft, who is now considered a fugitive, was arrested in February in Cyprus on US charges but fled after being released on bail while awaiting extradition. The whereabouts of the alleged suspect are presently unknown. In a tweet in February, Luft denied the allegations and wrote:

“I’ve been arrested in Cyprus on a politically motivated extradition request by the US. The US, claiming I’m an arms dealer. It would be funny if it weren’t tragic. I’ve never been an arms dealer. The DOJ is trying to bury me to protect Joe, Jim&Hunter Biden.”

In May 2023, James Comer held a press conference in which he promised to expose the Biden family’s shady business dealings but then failed to do so after alleging that their star witness - Gal Luft - had disappeared. At the time, Comer told Fox News:

“Well, unfortunately, we can’t track down the informant. We’re hopeful that the informant is still there. The whistleblower knows the informant. The whistleblower is very credible.”

He added:

“We’re hopeful that we can find the informant. Remember, these informants are kind of in the spy business, so they don’t make a habit of being seen a lot or being high-profile or anything like that.”

In the months leading up to the botched conference, Comer had alluded that they have a “whistleblower” who could provide evidence on corruption pertaining to the Biden family that transpired during the Obama era. The details of the corruption and the supposed evidence have remained murky as the House Oversight Committee has failed to provide any concrete insights into their allegations.

James Comer defends standing behind Guy Luft despite spy allegations

Rep. James Comer @RepJamesComer



We have no reason to believe the FBI & DOJ acted on this info.



Gal Luft, a very credible witness on Biden family corruption, provided incriminating evidence to six officials from the FBI and the DOJ in a meeting in Brussels in March 2019. We have no reason to believe the FBI & DOJ acted on this info. Americans deserve answers. @NEWSMAX

Despite the accusations against Gal Luft, Comer insists that the fugitive is a credible witness against the president. Last week Comer tweeted:

“Gal Luft, a very credible witness on Biden family corruption, provided incriminating evidence to six officials from the FBI and the DOJ in a meeting in Brussels in March 2019. We have no reason to believe the FBI & DOJ acted on this info.”

Comer's statement was backed by Senator Ron Johnson who said Gal Luft should be provided immunity to testify before Congress against the Bidens.

Benny Johnson @bennyjohnson Senator Ron Johnson says Gal Luft, who was just indicted by the DOJ, should be granted immunity to testify before Congress about the criminal behavior he witnessed by the Biden family. Who agrees?



Who agrees? Senator Ron Johnson says Gal Luft, who was just indicted by the DOJ, should be granted immunity to testify before Congress about the criminal behavior he witnessed by the Biden family.Who agrees? https://t.co/yXHKVoWW07

Gal Luft is charged with eight counts, including failing to register as a foreign agent, evading oil sanctions, two counts of making false statements to investigators and three counts of illicit arms trafficking.

