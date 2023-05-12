What did Jimmie Allen do? Charges and former manager's lawsuit scandal explained

Country music star Jimmie Allen, 37, is in the middle of a civil lawsuit filed by his former manager on Thursday, May 11, 2023. The lawsuit accuses the singer of subjecting the plaintiff to repeated assault and abuse during an 18-month period between 2020 and 2022 while she worked as his day-to-day manager.

Trigger warning: The following article contained details of s*xual abuse and r*pe. Reader discretion is advised.

As per the lawsuit, the unnamed woman is suing Jimmie Allen, her former employer, Wide Open Music, and its founder Ash Bowers. She filed the lawsuit against the latter for his complicity as their client repeatedly s*xually abused and harassed their employee.

The lawsuit claimed that Bowers, who discovered Allen in 2016 and helped mold him into a country star, was allegedly aware of his client's history of harassing women. It stated that Bowers knew about this when they hired the woman to be his day-to-day manager.

It also claimed that Bowers allegedly willingly turned a blind eye to the alleged misdeeds. The lawsuit added that the plaintiff had reported some of Allen’s verbal abuse to Bowers on numerous occasions. However, he failed to take adequate measures to de-escalate their client’s behavior which soon morphed into physical violence.

The former manager accused Bowers of terminating her employment alongside Allen’s when she told him that the singer had r*ped and s*xually abused her on multiple occasions.

However, in a statement to Variety, which published a detailed victim's account of the alleged abuse, Bowers said that the former manager’s firing was not punitive. Bowers explained that after Allen was let go from the management company due to allegations. Meanwhile, he said that the manager was dismissed as the star she managed no longer worked for the company.

Details of the civil lawsuit against Jimmie Allen explored

As per Variety, Jimmie Allen is being sued for s*xual battery, assault, false imprisonment, s*x trafficking, and emotional distress. Meanwhile, Bowers and Wide Open Music are being sued for gross negligence and participating in a venture engaged in s*x trafficking, among other counts.

Shortly after the allegations against Jimmie Allen emerged on Thursday, the country music star was dropped from the CMAFest performance lineup. He was also removed from his record label Stoney Creek Records.

The lawsuit detailed months of abuse sustained by Allen’s former manager. The document stated that the plaintiff was subjected to a “torrential cycle” of abuse and harassment immediately after she began working for the singer. She reportedly began working for him following her college graduation from Vanderbilt University in 2019.

The lawsuit stated that initially, the manager, who was hired during the onset of Covid-19 in 2020, faced repeated verbal and s*xual assault. This escalated to r*pe in March 2021 when Jimmie Allen was filming American Idol.

The lawsuit alleged that after taping his guest appearance episode on the show, Allen, his former manager, and a group of executives had dinner at Craig's. It was during this dinner at the West Hollywood celebrity hotspot that the singer allegedly became extremely tactile with his female employee.

The plaintiff allegedly endured the unwelcome advances as she feared retaliation from Allen, who proceeded to whisper salacious comments into her ear. The manager reportedly feared that she would lose her job if she resisted Allen.

The lawsuit said that the plaintiff reportedly lost consciousness after the dinner and has no recollection of what transpired after exiting the restaurant. She said the morning after the dinner at Craig's, she found herself naked in Allen’s hotel bedroom in severe pain and bleeding. She was also unable to recollect what happened the night before.

The lawsuit stated that Allen s*xually assaulted his manager, who was unable to give consent and was incapacitated. It said that she blacked out and woke up naked several hours later with Jimmie Allen telling her to take Plan B "as soon as possible." The lawsuit alleged that the plaintiff had unknowingly lost her virginity during the violent encounter with Jimmie Allen.

Two months later, in May 2021, Allen married Alexis Gale, with whom he shares three children. The lawsuit stated that despite Allen’s marital status, the plaintiff was subjected to periodic assaults, which she resisted while on the road with Allen.

The plaintiff was allegedly groped and abused while she was backstage with Allen while taping multiple shows, including The Ellen DeGeneres show in 2021. Allen and his wife Alexis have separated after the allegations surfaced.

Jimmie Allen denies the allegations leveled against him

In a statement to Variety, Jimmie Allen vehemently denied the claims made by his former manager, adding the relationship between them was consensual. He said that it was "deeply troubling and hurtful" that the woman, who he considered one of his closest friends and confidants would make such allegations.

He added that he does acknowledge having a s*xual relationship that lasted nearly two years and that the manager never accused him of "any wrongdoing" during that time. Allen claimed that she spoke about their relationship and friendship as something she wanted to continue indefinitely.

He added that it was only after things supposedly ended between them that his former manager hired a lawyer to ask for money, which made him question her motives.

As per Variety, the manager is reportedly seeking an undisclosed sum from the defendants named in the lawsuit.

