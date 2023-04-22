How many kids does Jimmie Allen have? Country singer announces divorce from wife after 2 years of marriage

American country singer Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale are getting separated after being married for two years. The news comes at a time when Gale is pregnant with their third child. Allen shared the news of his separation from Gale on his Instagram page. He posted a message where he wrote that he and Gale have decided to separate after having several discussions in the last few months.

In the post, he added that while they are navigating the life change, they will be welcoming their child sometime later in 2023. He noted that the now-former couple's first priority is and will always be to make sure that their kids are healthy, happy, and loved. The country singer-songwriter said that he and Gale are committed to co-parenting their kids with "love and respect" for each other.

Allen concluded by stating that while their family continues to expand, they want to request everyone for privacy at this time.

Allen already has three kids, a son named Aaydn, from a previous relationship, and two daughters, Naomi and Zara with his now-former wife Gale.

Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale tied the knot in 2021

Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale got engaged in 2019 (Image via Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale first met through Allen's cousin's wife in 2019. Allen spoke about their first meeting with People and told the publication that it wasn't up to the mark as he had simply said "Hi" to Gale and continued talking to his wife.

He added that when they were finally leaving, he grabbed her phone and asked her if it was hers before giving her his number. The singer also said that he helped Gale study for her licensing exams while she finished nursing school. The duo made their relationship official through Instagram and shared a picture from a radio event in Michigan.

They got engaged in July 2019 after Jimmie Allen proposed to Alexis Gale at the Cinderella Castle in Disney World's Magic Kingdom in front of their friends and family. Gale even shared pictures from the engagement on her Instagram.

The duo announced in November 2019 that they were expecting their first child. Their daughter Naomi Bettie was born in March 2020. Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale married in May 2021 and one month later, in June 2021, they announced that they were expecting their second child. They welcomed their second daughter Zara James in October 2021.

Alexis Gale is a nurse and was a licensed esthetician at Zen Spa Fenwick from 2015 to 2016. She is also certified in First Aid, BLS, and CPR through the American Heart Association.

Jimmie Allen has released three albums so far

Jimmie Allen released his debut album, Mercury Lane, in October 2018 and it grabbed the 128th spot on the US Billboard 200. This was followed by Bettie James Gold Edition in June 2021.

Allen's latest album, Tulip Drive, was released in June 2022. He has also released two EPs and is popular for his singles like Best Shot, Make Me Want To, This Is Us, Freedom Was a Highway, Down Home, Lose You, and Be Alright.

