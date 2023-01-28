 WATCH: Video shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving bar with men accused of assaulting her before fatal crash

Madison Brooks, a 19-year-old Louisiana State University student, was fatally struck by a cab driver after she was assaulted by multiple men outside a bar's parking lot on January 15.

Weeks after the incident, a surveillance video has now emerged that shows Brooks leaving Reggie’s Bar, which is located in Baton Rouge, with the men accused of assaulting her shortly before she was hit by a rideshare driver.

In the clip, Brooks can be seen running across the street from the bar towards a parking lot alongside the men, who were charged with assaulting the victim. The men were reportedly inebriated at the time.

Madison Brooks reportedly had a blood-alcohol content of 0.319% nearly four times the legal limit at the time of her death

On January 15, 19-year-old Madison Brooks was killed near a subdivision along Burbank Drive after she was struck by a rideshare driver around 3 am local time.

Hours before the victim died, she was reportedly spotted at Reggie’s Bar in Baton Rouge, where she met a group of four men around 1 am, who then led the intoxicated victim to their car, as evidenced by the video footage.

Subsequently, Madison Brooks was s*xually assaulted by two men in the backseat of the car while the other silently bore witness from the front seat.

LSU Tiger TV @lsutigertv HAPPENING NOW: Candlelight vigil held for LSU sophomore Madison Brooks. HAPPENING NOW: Candlelight vigil held for LSU sophomore Madison Brooks. https://t.co/wymBZedjWz

Shortly after, the victim, who authorities said had a blood-alcohol content of 0.319% nearly four times the legal limit, was dropped off near the subdivision along Burbank Drive, where she was struck by the rideshare cab driver. Brooks died at a hospital after sustaining serious injuries in the accident.

The two men accused of assaulting her were identified as 18-year-old Kaivon Washington and a 17-year-old suspect whose identity was not disclosed as he is a minor. The suspects were arrested and charged with a third-degree charge of s*xual assault on Monday, January 23.

The two other men, identified as Everett Lee, 28, and Casen Carver, 18, who witnessed the assault from the front seat of the car, were also arrested later.

A suspect claims Madison Brooks provided consent before the alleged assault

adn @adianwashere lsu is unsafe right now and has been for a long time. women shouldn’t have to accept they aren’t safe anywhere, and especially in their place of learning. justice for madison brooks lsu is unsafe right now and has been for a long time. women shouldn’t have to accept they aren’t safe anywhere, and especially in their place of learning. justice for madison brooks

As per the arrest affidavit, Carver told authorities that Madison Brooks was targeted by the 17-year-old suspect, who reportedly asked the intoxicated victim multiple times for consent before the act.

Carver alleged that Brooks provided 'verbal consent,' a claim that has been thwarted by authorities who said the victim's high blood alcohol level indicated that she was not in a sound mind to consent.

Shortly after the assault, the victim allegedly asked the suspects to drop her off at the subdivision and claimed that she had booked an Uber. The driver who accidentally hit the victim was not charged with the incident as he remained at the scene after alerting the authorities who said his judgment was not impaired.

Meanwhile, Reggie’s Bar has now lost its liquor license after the 17-year-old suspect, who is accused of assaulting the victim, told authorities that they were all served alcohol that night.

