Who is Julia Holcomb? Steven Tyler age difference explored amid assault lawsuit allegations 

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler has been accused of “s*xual assault, s*xual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress of a minor” in a new lawsuit filed by his alleged former girlfriend Julia Holcomb.

As per court documents obtained by Rolling Stone, Holcomb claimed that she began a physical relationship with Tyler in 1973 shortly after her 16th birthday. Tyler, who is currently 74 years old, would have been 25 at the time of the relationship.

The duo had an approximate nine-year age difference during their alleged affair. Holcomb claimed that she first met the musician at an Aerosmith concert in Portland and that he took her back to his hotel after the show.

She also claimed that Tyler flew her out to the next Aerosmith show in Seattle following their first encounter and alleged that he later convinced her mother to allow him to become Holcomb’s legal guardian.

Julia Holcomb also accused Steven Tyler of forcing her to get an abortion when she fell pregnant with his child at 17.

Everything to know about Julia Holcomb and her lawsuit against Steven Tyler

Julia Holcomb was reportedly in a relationship with Steven Tyler when she was a minor in 1973 (Image via Getty Images)

Julia Holcomb is Steven Tyler’s alleged former girlfriend who was in a relationship with him while she was a minor. She recently filed a lawsuit against the Aerosmith star, accusing him of assault, battery and emotional distress.

Holcomb reportedly lived in Portland and met Tyler at an Aerosmith show during the 1970s. She claimed that the singer took her to his hotel room after the show and that she opened up to him about his age and her troubled family life.

Shortly after, Tyler allegedly “performed various acts of criminal s*xual conduct upon her” and sent her back home in a taxi the next morning. Holcomb alleged that the musician then flew her out to the next Aerosmith show in Seattle and sent her back to Portland the next day after performing more physical acts on her.

In 1974, Steven Tyler allegedly convinced Julia Holcomb’s mother to allow him to become her legal guardian. He allegedly promised to take care of Holcomb and enroll her in a school.

However, Holcomb claimed in her suit that Tyler “did not meaningfully follow through on these promises” and continued to travel with her while assaulting her and providing her with drugs and alcohol.

Julia Holcomb reportedly became pregnant with Steven Tyler’s son in 1975 when she was 7 years old. In her lawsuit, she claimed that the singer forced her to get an abortion and threatened to withdraw his support if she did not terminate the pregnancy.

While Holcomb did not directly name Tyler in her latest lawsuit and referred to the defendants as Defendant Doe 1 and Does 2 through 50, she has often been vocal about the alleged abuse she suffered at the hands of the vocalist.

In a 2011 essay, Holcomb wrote that her and Tyler’s apartment caught fire and she had to undergo an alleged forced abortion after being taken to the hospital following the fire incident:

“When I returned home to my mother, I was a broken spirit. I could not sleep at night without nightmares of the abortion and the fire. The world seemed like a dark place.”

Reports suggest that Holcomb moved back to Portland after leaving Tyler to start her new life as a devout Catholic. She also spoke against Tyler’s actions during the 2012 March for Life.

Steven Tyler reportedly mentioned his relationship with Julia Holcomb in his 2011 memoir. He wrote that he “almost took a teen bride” after the girl’s “parents fell in love with me [and] signed a paper over for me to have custody so I wouldn’t get arrested if I took her out of state.”

The musician also said that he took her on tour with him but claimed that their relationship was consensual. Tyler even wrote that the former pair made the joint decision for the abortion after they were convinced that the situation would ruin their lives:

“It was a big crisis. It’s a major thing when you’re growing something with a woman, but they convinced us that it would never work out and would ruin our lives.”

However, Holcomb claimed in her lawsuit that she was mentioned in the acknowledgements of Tyler’s memoir without consent and that her name was misspelled as “Julia Halcomb.”

The woman has also accused Tyler of “involuntary infamy” for writing about their relationship in his memoir, and portraying their dynamic as a “romantic, loving relationship.”

Steven Tyler and his team are yet to respond to the latest lawsuit at the time of writing.

Poll : 0 votes