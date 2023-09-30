Was there a police wellness check on Britney Spears? Singer dancing with knives prompts concerns

The music world held its breath as pop icon Britney Spears posted a video on Instagram, showcasing an unconventional and perilous dance involving two knives.

The alarming footage prompted welfare concerns, and the video went viral all over the internet, making the fans worried about her personal life and mental health.

On Monday, Britney Spears posted a video on Instagram with the caption:

"I started playing in the kitchen with knives."

This prompted immediate concerns for her safety and the well-being of her dogs, who can be seen in the background of the video. Meanwhile, some speculated that the knives might not be real.

While Spears claimed the knives were fake, the unsettling sound they produced during her playful routine raised eyebrows. Adding to the concerns, was also a noticeable injury on Britney's leg and a bandage wrapped around her arm.

Was there a Police welfare check on Britney Spears as the video caused serious concern for her safety?

Yes, In response to these apprehensions, law enforcement received calls from concerned individuals, one of whom had previously requested a welfare check on Britney in the past.

This particular caller was particularly troubled by the recent video, leading law enforcement to pay a visit to the singer's residence.

As reported directly to TMZ by a credible source, deputies arrived at Britney's home, and engaged in a conversation with her to assess her well-being. Upon determining that she was in good health, the deputies departed.

This is not the first time that Britney Spears has found herself at the center of a welfare check situation.

After the welfare check, the singer clarified through another Instagram post. She wrote in the caption,

“I know I spooked everyone with the last post, but these are fake knives that my team rented from Hand Prop shop in LA. These are not real knives. No one needs to worry or call the police.

She concluded her statement by saying that she was inspired by Shakira and was trying to follow her steps through the video.

I’m trying to imitate one of my favorite performers Shakira … a performance I was inspired by !!! Cheers to us bad girls who aren’t afraid to push boundaries and take risks."

Earlier this year, fans grew increasingly concerned for her safety when her Instagram account mysteriously vanished, prompting a police visit. Britney later reactivated her account, reassuring her followers and expressing her annoyance at the intrusion.

As fans and the public remain vigilant about the star's well-being, this latest incident serves as a reminder of the ongoing scrutiny and concerns surrounding her life and social media presence.

Britney Spears is often regarded as the Princess of Pop, with approximately 150 million records sold globally, including over 70 million in the United States, she ranks among the top-selling music artists worldwide.

Her impressive career has garnered numerous honors, including a Grammy Award and an astounding 15 Guinness World Records.