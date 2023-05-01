What is a welfare check? Meaning explained in wake of Jock Zonfrillo's tragic death at 46

Well-known television presenter Jock Zonfrillo recently passed away on April 30, 2023, at the age of 46. Family members have not revealed the cause of death so far, but police officers are preparing a coroner's report as there is nothing suspicious about his death. His family also shared a statement to Network 10, which stated that his death shattered them as they won't be able to live without him. They added:

"So many words to describe him, so many stories can be told, but at this time we're too overwhelmed to put them into words. For those who crossed his path. Became his mate, or were lucky enough to be his family, keep this proud Scot in your hearts when you have your next whisky."

MasterChef Australia @masterchefau Network 10 and Endemol Shine Australia are deeply shocked and saddened at the sudden loss of Jock Zonfrillo, a beloved member of the MasterChef Australia family. Jock passed away in Melbourne yesterday.

The family members requested everyone to give them some privacy as they mourn the loss and celebrate Zonfrillo, who was an irreplaceable husband, father, brother, son, and friend.

The official Twitter page of MasterChef Australia also expressed grief over Jock Zonfrillo's demise, stating that he was an important member of their show. The show's premiere was scheduled for May 1, but was canceled following Jack's death.

Welfare check meaning and process explored

According to the Law Dictionary, a police welfare check can be done if family members are concerned about someone. It can happen when the family members think that the member they are worried about seems to be in danger or if someone does not respond to the family members for a long time.

In this process, police officers arrive at someone's residence to ensure everything is fine. Apart from family members, neighbors, and friends can also request a welfare check.

Welfare checks were initially done for older family members, but due to an increase in suicide cases among the younger generation, the process is now eligible for other age groups. A welfare check does not require a court order.

To request a welfare check, he or she needs to call 911, and once the authorities receive the call, they will stop by the residence to check. If the person has suffered some medical issues, the cops will call for medical help, and if he or she is dead, it will lead to a criminal investigation.

Jock Zonfrillo gained recognition for his appearances in MasterChef Australia

Jock Zonfrillo has hosted a few cooking shows (Image via Sam Tabone/Getty Images)

Jock Zonfrillo developed an interest in the kitchen ever since he was a child. He soon dropped out of school and started working at different restaurants.

He became the head chef for the Cornwall-based 'The Tresanton Hotel' at the age of 22. He then joined Restaurant 41 in the same position and launched his restaurants, Restaurant Orana and Street ADL, in 2013.

Jock launched another restaurant, Nonna Mallozzi, but it had to be shut down after suffering losses. He launched an organization called The Orana Foundation in 2016 which was also involved in controversies.

Jock Zonfrillo soon became popular for his appearances on MasterChef Australia, starting in 2014. He continued appearing on the show as a host until the 15th season. He also hosted other cooking shows like Nomad Chef, Restaurant Revolution, and Chef Exchange.

His memoir, titled Last Shot, was published by Simon & Schuster in July 2021. While everyone questioned the claims about his life made in the memoir, he later clarified that everything was true.

