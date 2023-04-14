What is Miguel Rosales charged with? Suspect arrested after Laura Miller's dismembered remains are found in her apartment

The body of 35-year-old Laura Miller was found inside a residence at Southwood Oaks Lane in Charlotte, North Carolina. Soon after discovering the body, local police arrested Miguel Gonzalez-Rosales on Sunday, April 9, 2023. Rosales and Laura Miller, who lived in the same building, never shared a peaceful relationship. According to neighbors, the two were constantly fighting and arguing.

While authorities said that when they found Miller's body, it was mutilated and dismembered, additional details about the same weren't provided as they were deemed too gruesome and graphic. Rosales, 36, has been charged with first-degree murder, destroying remains, concealing a death, and auto theft.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of a brutal death involving mutilation, burning, and dismemberment. Discretion is advised.

Laura Miller's body was mutilated and had burn marks when it was found

Local authorities found Miller's mutilated remains and a few body parts scattered all across her Charlotte, North Carolina apartment. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers responded to a call on Sunday about the body of a woman in a house near the 900 block of Southwood Oaks Lane.

After they made the gruesome discovery, they arrested Rosales on the suspicion of her murder.

In a press release, the police said that their initial investigation pointed them towards Miguel Gonzalez-Rosales as a suspect. They issued a BOLO bulletin for him, and located him soon after. They initiated a traffic stop for him and took him into custody before transferring him to the Law Enforcement Center (LEC) in Uptown to speak to homicide detectives.

Humans Factor @humans_factor Shock details emerge after Laura Miller found chopped up with remains scattered through home and surrounded by crosses | Politics News | Thu | 13 Apr | 10:33 | BST politicshumansfactor.wordpress.com/2023/04/13/sho… Shock details emerge after Laura Miller found chopped up with remains scattered through home and surrounded by crosses | Politics News | Thu | 13 Apr | 10:33 | BST politicshumansfactor.wordpress.com/2023/04/13/sho…

Laura Miller’s alleged killer made his first court appearance on Tuesday, and that was when prosecutors revealed the graphic details of the crime scene. Authorities revealed that they found three crosses made out of the legs of a table near Miller’s body. They also noticed salt sprinkled around her body.

Prosecutors revealed that the alleged killer had “scattered” Miller’s body parts all over her apartment

Prosecutors further revealed that the perpetrator tied Laura Miller’s ankles with a cable and that she had several wires wrapped around her neck. She also had multiple cuts across her body and her tongue was also cut out. Investigators also found burn injuries on the lower parts of her body. Prosecutors also said that Miller's face and head had been beaten so severely that it was almost unrecognizable.

They added that authorities found so much blood in the entire apartment that some of it had seeped out and stained the front door of the house. Authorities further stated that after dismembering her, Rosales stole Laura Miller's vehicle. They took him into custody during a traffic stop.

During Tuesday's proceedings, when Judge Matthew Newton assigned a court-appointed public defender to Rosales, who said that he would represent himself in the case. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 19, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes