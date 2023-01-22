What happened to Kayla Kelley? Missing Texas woman found dead near lover’s house in Grand Prairie

On Wednesday evening, Kayla Kelley's body was found in Grand Prairie, one week after she was reported missing.

According to authorities, Kelley went missing after she threatened to tell the wife of the man she was dating, Ocastor Ferguson, that he was having an affair with her. A week later, she was found buried near his house.

The Collin County sheriff’s office confirmed 33-year-old Kelley's death on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Kelley's boyfriend has been charged with her disappearance and murder. Meanwhile, the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office stated that the cause of death was pending.

An arrest affidavit showed that Kayla Kelley's aunt and co-workers alleged that they hadn’t heard from her in several days. The sheriff's office confirmed that Ocastor Ferguson was arrested on a kidnapping charge in Kelley’s disappearance, and was later also charged with arson. Additional charges may also be brought against Ferguson.

Ocastor Ferguson reportedly met Kayla Kelley online while using a fake name

On January 15, 2023, the Collin County Sheriff's Office made a post on social media platforms about a woman who was reported missing on January 11. According to the press release, Kelley's vehicle was located in a remote area of Frisco. Furthermore, law enforcement identified Ocastor Ferguson as a person of interest in the disappearance.

33yo Kayla Kelley's car was found burned in Frisco. She still hasn't been found.

NEW DETAILS: Collin County deputies say the man suspected of kidnapping a missing McKinney woman gave her a fake name & lied about his marriage while they were dating.

Kelley's burned car was located in a remote area of the Dallas suburb on Jan. 12, 2023, one day after she was reported missing by her family. The arrest affidavit alleged that Ocastor Ferguson had told investigators that he met Kelley online and they began dating during the summer months. However, he reportedly used a fake name during his time with her and kept his private life hidden from her.

Kayla Kelley figured out both his actual name and the fact that he was married, which led to immediate problems. According to the arrest affidavit, text conversations between Kelley and Ferguson revealed that she threatened to reveal their affair to his wife if he didn't answer her. Kelley went missing soon after this.

33yo Kayla Kelley's alleged kidnapper, Ocastor Ferguson, is in jail.



An arrest affidavit says Kelley's friends told deputies she was in a relationship w/ Ferguson & recently learned he was married.

Investigators have said that Ocastor Ferguson's cell phone signal pinged during the time Kayla Kelley was reported missing near where her body was found. Ferguson's wife's stolen car with gloves, duct tape, and a blanket was also located near Kelley's home in Collin County.

In a new release, Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner said:

"While we desperately hoped for a different outcome, I'm grateful for the dogged determination of my deputies and our Texas Rangers in locating Ms. Kelley."

Ocastor Ferguson is being held at the Collin County Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000,000 bond.

