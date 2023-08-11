What is the Miss Pacman video? How to report the viral clip revealed as concerning footage takes over social media platforms

If you are an active social media user, you might have stumbled upon the Miss Pacman video, which is spreading like wildfire on the internet and leaving netizens alarmed. With many social media users reporting the video so that it is removed immediately, others are curious about what is in the Miss Pacman video.

The Miss Pacman video is a video of a woman, Alejandro Ico Chub, who was brutally murdered by her husband, Mario Tut Ical. The incident occurred in the Alta Verapaz area in Guatemala in October 2018. The same was caught on video and has been circulating on social media ever since.

The husband was arrested for the murder and faced a long series of trials. However, it is not reported anywhere about what finally happened to the husband after he brutally killed his wife. While the video is almost six years old, it resurfaced on the internet in 2023 with a new name, Miss Pacman video.

Social media users were appalled by the video of the murder being shared online. (Image via TikTok)

Social media users are encouraging people to report the Miss Pacman video so that it does not spread further

Since the video is graphic in nature and has been spreading across all platforms, social media users have been creating awareness amongst others about how they should not watch the Miss Pacman video and immediately report it if they happen to find it on social media.

Hence, if you found the video on TikTok, click on the arrow in the upper right corner of the video. Here, you will be able to see “Report.” As TikTok asks you to select why you are reporting the video, you can choose the option “Shocking and graphic content.”

However, if you find this video on other platforms like X (formerly Twitter), you can click on the three dots in the right corner. Now, click on “Report.” The same can be done for Instagram and Facebook, as the video exists on all platforms. Both platforms would ask the user for a reason. One can choose “graphic content” so the platform knows why you are reporting the video.

At the same time, platforms like Meta and YouTube are working hard to deploy Artificial Intelligence so that any sort of disturbing content, like the Miss Pacman video, can be removed.

Nonetheless, none of the social media platforms allow videos to be posted on social media that are graphic or explicit in nature. Hence, users must also be careful while sharing such content, as it can result in a ban if many people report the profile or the video.

YouTube’s privacy policy also mentions how videos of road accidents, natural disasters, war aftermath, terrorist videos, street fights, physical attacks, protests, robberies, or medical procedures must not be posted online.