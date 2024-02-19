A shocking incident took place at Colorado University when police found two individuals, Samuel Knopp and Celie Rain Montgomery, dead inside a dorm room in Colorado Springs. As per NBC News, the incident took place on Sunday, February 18, 2024, when police entered the dorm room of Colorado University, and found two people shot inside the room.

According to police authorities, Samuel was 24 years old and a resident of Parker City. On the other hand, Celie Rain, 26 years old, belonged to Pueblo. While Samuel was a student at the Colorado University, police and the college authorities made it clear that Celie was not a student at the same university.

Trigger warning: This article contains references to shooting. Readers' discretion is advised.

Expand Tweet

According to NBC News, the police also released a statement, where they mentioned that they do not know much about the killer yet. However, they claimed that each victim was shot at least once. The news release also stated:

"Investigative efforts so far continue to indicate this is an isolated incident between parties that were known to one another and not a random attack against the school or other students at the university.”

Colorado University will remain closed on Monday due to the shooting: Details about the shocking incident revealed

As the shooting shook the world of social media, the police revealed that a call went from the college around 5:59 am on Sunday, February 18, 2024, which reported the shooting in one of the Crestone House dorms. The officers then rushed to the campus only to find the two individuals dead on the scene.

Colorado University later revealed that the college had canceled all the classes when the incident took place, and a lockdown was put on the campus but lifted later. Furthermore, the University has also decided to remain closed on Monday, as the police complete their investigation. On the other hand, the police have not yet identified the killer.

Expand Tweet

The police also revealed in the initial investigation that "this incident does not appear to be a murder-suicide and both deaths are being investigated as homicides."

However, the police have made it clear that the shooting took place at an isolated place, and there is no threat to the public or other students and teachers at the campus.

Expand Tweet

CBS News also reported that many students were left shocked, as one student, Adam also said:

"I was shocked honestly, I woke up to an email from one of my teachers saying there was a lockdown and just to be safe lock the doors. And then I came out here to all these police cars and the news people and I was pretty shocked.”

The University has also organized a walk to honor the victims on Monday, February 19, 2024. The walk will be held around 2 pm at the campus. It is likely to start at the Roaring Fork Dining Hall and end at the El Pomar Plaza. On the other hand, the families of the victims have not yet spoken up about the incident.