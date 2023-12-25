How many people died in the Colorado mall shooting on Christmas Eve? Police take suspected shooter into custody

One person was killed and three others were injured after a shooting in a Colorado Mall on Christmas Eve, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. At a press conference on Sunday, December 24, police spokesperson Ira Cronin stated that at 4.34 pm on Sunday, there had been gunfire at the Citadel Mall.

Police at the site concluded that an afternoon altercation between two groups of people was the cause of the shooting. The authorities have also reported that a gunshot suspect is currently under custody. Using X (formerly Twitter), the Colorado Springs Police Department updated the citizens regarding the current situation.

The Colorado Springs Police Department stated that one man died in the Colorado mall shooting

According to the police, two adult males who had been injured were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, while one adult man was found dead at the site from a gunshot wound. As per police spokesperson Ira Cronin, a woman was also taken to a hospital; however, she sustained minor injuries as she was not shot.

The identities of the victims of the Colorado mall shooting are still unknown. According to Cronin, as of Sunday night, the police took several people into custody and were attempting to ascertain whether the gunman was one of them.

Investigators discovered that a fight between two groups grew violent at the beginning of the incident. As per Cronin, before the gunman fired shots, the altercation "looked to be a bit of a fistfight." He added that there was no active shooter.

"All it appears to be is two groups of people who were having a disagreement that got physical," Cronin said.

According to Cronin, it doesn't seem like any innocent bystanders were harmed in the altercation.

Regarding the incident at the Colorado Mall, the police department stated on X:

“The situation is contained and there is no ongoing threat to the community.”

Although Cronin claimed that he wasn’t sure where in the mall the incident happened, he did say it was “some proximity” to the JCPenney. According to him, the investigation would include checking the security footage.

People were advised to stay away from the Colorado Mall while the police investigated the case. On the plus side, though, Cronin added that the neighborhood was not currently facing any known threats.

According to Cronin, Citadel Mall had been scheduled to close at 5 pm on the holiday, but it was closed for the remainder of the night. It will reopen on Tuesday morning (December 26) as planned. He predicted that “well into the evening,” the homicide section would conduct their investigation.

The police have urged witnesses to come forward with any information they may have regarding the Colorado Mall incident. They are looking for any additional individuals who could have been involved.