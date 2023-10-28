Who were the Maine mass shooting victims? 18 died, 13 injured after suspect Robert Card opened fire at a bowling alley and bar

Following the tragic Maine mass shootings on October 25, 2023, in Lewiston, family members have commenced the process of identifying the 18 victims. as per the New York Post.

The victims include Bill Young and his 14-year-old son Aaron, bowling alley manager Tommy Conrad, Tricia Asseli, a part-time worker, and more. Additionally, 13 people were also injured during the attacks, according to Newsweek.

A suspected gunman, identified as Robert Card allegedly carried an assault-style weapon and opened fire at the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley and the Schemengees Bar and Grille restaurant. Robert has since become the subject of a massive manhunt by local, county, state, and federal law enforcement.

Details about the victims of the Maine mass shooting

On October 25, this Wednesday, there was a Maine mass shooting situation at the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley and the Schemengees Bar and Grille restaurant in Lewiston, Maine. The suspect identified as US Army Reservist Robert Card fled the scene and is still on the loose, as per ABC News.

As of Friday, the Maine Medical Examiner's office has reported that the shooter took the lives of 18 individuals, ranging in age from 14 to 76 years old. Police reports from both the Maine State Police and Lewiston police indicate that seven people lost their lives at the bowling alley, eight were tragically shot at the restaurant, and an additional three succumbed to their injuries at local hospitals.

Law enforcement officers have not yet publicly identified the 18 people who lost their lives in Wednesday's shooting. Nevertheless, family and friends of the victims have come forward to share their accounts of this tragic incident, as reported by the New York Post.

The following is a list of individuals who have been confirmed as casualties in the Maine mass shooting.

Bill and Aaron Young

The father-son duo Bill Young and his 14-year-old son Aaron were fatally shot at Just-In-Time while out with their bowling league, as per Bill’s brother's report to Reuters.

Arthur Strout

Arthur Strout was killed at Schemengees Bar, his father Arthur Barnard told WCVB. He was a 42-year-old father of five.

Tommy Conrad

Tommy Conrad worked as a manager at the bowling alley. He is survived by his 9-year-old daughter, and the victim's death was confirmed by his aunt, according to WMYW.

Bob Violette

Violette was a retired Sears mechanic who worked for a long time as a bowling instructor and used to teach youth league voters at Just-In-Time when the shooting started, according to CBS News.

Tricia Asselin

Asselin was a part-time worker at Just-In-Time. She was at the venue to go bowling with her friends on Wednesday night when the shooter stormed in, her family told CNN. Tricia's brother said she was shot while trying to call 911 and help people during the shooting.

Joseph Walker

Walker was employed as the bar manager at Schemengees Bar and was still on duty when the gunman opened fire, reaching only minutes after the first shooting in the Bowling Alley.

Steven Vozzella

Vozzella was participating in a cornhole tournament for deaf adults when the Schemengees bar was riddled with gunshots. His family confirmed he was among the dead at the Maine mass shooting, as per CNN.

Bryan MacFarlane

MacFarlane was a member of Lewiston’s deaf community, and he took part in the tournament after recently moving back to his native Maine, according to his family.

Bill Bracket

Bracket was present at the cornhole tournament at the time of the Maine mass shooting, his family told ABC.

Joshua Seal

His wife, Elizabeth, revealed on Facebook that Seal worked as an American Sign Language interpreter for the Pine Tree Society.

Ron Morin

Morin's family shared with the Bangor Daily News, that Ron was an upbeat person with a common sight at Taboo Hair Design in Lewiston, where his mom has worked for more than years, the Bangor Daily News reported.

Michael Deslauriers II and Jason Walker

Deslauriers was shot and killed while bowling with his family and friends at Just-In-Time Recreation. The victim's father confirmed on his Facebook account on Thursday afternoon.

Jason Walker and Michael were both fatally shot in the Maine mass shooting while they “made sure their wives and several young children."

Maxx Hathaway

He was a stay-at-home father of two who was playing pool at Schemengees Bar and Grille when the Maine mass shooting occurred.

Thomas Giberti, Zoey Hutchinson, and Justin Karcher are among the 13 people injured in the Maine mass shooting, as per CBS.