What did Neal Anders do? Father and son arrested over threats against Rancho Bernardo High School 

A Rancho Bernardo High School student and his father have been arrested following accusations of making threats of a shooting at the school. San Diego police confirmed the arrests on Tuesday, January 30, after receiving reports that the student allegedly conveyed plans for a shooting to fellow Rancho Bernardo High School students.

According to NBC San Diego, the San Diego Police Department received multiple reports on Friday that the teenager had informed some Rancho Bernardo High School students about his intentions to carry out a shooting on Tuesday.

The severity of the threat led to the student's booking into Juvenile Hall on Friday on suspicion of making a school shooting threat, as stated by police spokesman Lt. Daniel Meyer. Swift action was taken by authorities, securing a temporary gun violence restraining order against the student.

Poway Unified School District Chief Communications Officer Christine Paik confirmed that the student was taken into police custody last Friday, January 26.

Lt. Daniel Meyer disclosed that ghost guns, other assault weapons, and "several destructive devices" were found in a search of the family's home.

Rancho Bernardo High School principal commends students

Last Friday, students at Rancho Bernardo High School reported concerning behavior by a fellow student. This resulted in a rapid response from school administrators and law enforcement. The student allegedly showed videos and made threatening statements against the school.

Poway Unified School District spokesperson Christine Paik stated that student reports lead to an instant response. The San Diego Police Department received several reports on Friday, leading to the arrest of the underage student of Rancho Bernardo High School on the same day. The student was sent to juvenile hall.

"Our school administration immediately contacted the school resource officer, which triggered the investigation," said Christine Paik. The potential tragedy was averted because of the quick action of all parties involved.

As Monday saw a scheduled training session for staff, the Rancho Bernardo High School was not in session. However, Tuesday marked the return of students to campus since the report. The police force of San Diego put extra measures in place by strengthening security through patrols around the school.

Praising the students for their responsible acts, the Principal of Rancho Bernardo High School, Hans Becker, stated that the "see something, say something" principle should be followed whenever necessary.

Following the student's arrest from Rancho Bernardo High School, the San Diego Police Department took decisive steps to ensure the safety of the school community. Police confirmed, "The teen’s parents were contacted regarding the incident. A Gun Violence Restraining Order was issued and served to the juvenile. A search warrant was obtained and served at the juvenile’s residence to secure any firearms they may have access to."

Early Tuesday morning, police at Neal Anders' residence found disturbing items linked to the potential threat against Rancho Bernardo High School. Confiscated materials included dozens of ghost guns, bomb and gun-making supplies, emergency food rations, and multiple computers.

The San Diego Fire’s Bomb Squad removed an RPG rocket launcher from the house. SDPD Chief David Nisleit emphasized the severity of the find, stating, "Multiple assault rifles, shotguns, handguns, a grenade launcher... This had the making to be a very violent act, so I'm very proud that we're able to stop this type of stuff."

Neal Anders, the father linked to the Rancho Bernardo High School threat, was booked into jail early Tuesday on suspicion of multiple weapons charges, including possession of an assault weapon. The 45-year-old Anders is held for $300,000 bail and was expected to face arraignment on Thursday, February 1, in San Diego Superior Court.

Anders is facing charges that encompass possession of illegal firearms, manufacturing assault weapons, and possession of a destructive device.