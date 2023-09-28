Where did cops find ghost guns in NYC? Teenagers arrested for allegedly running gun ring

The arrest of a teen for allegedly manufacturing ghost guns from an East Harlem daycare, which was run by his mother, has shocked everyone. According to the New York Post, the authorities stated on September 27 that they had seized a set up of 3D-printed weapons and firearm parts inside the daycare,.

The NYPD reported how they arrested three teens on Tuesday from East 117th Street near Maddison Avenue. Rebecca Weiner, the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner for Intelligence and Counterterrorism stated that the raid took place after a 1-year-old boy died at the daycare due to exposure to fentanyl.

Furthermore, the police also stated that the boys used stolen credit cards to purchase the parts of the ghost guns.

Apart from the ghost guns' spare parts, the police also found two 3D-printed weapons and an assault pistol. The police also claimed that they rescued an “obviously maltreated and neglected” female Pitbull who was locked inside a room.

“He’s not making little robotic toys, he’s making guns”: Charges and more explored as Mayor Eric Adams speaks up on the ghost guns fiasco

As the incident in East Harlem took place earlier this week, the news about teens making ghost guns has left internet users in a state of shock. Fox News stated that the teens are now charged with criminal possession of loaded firearms, manufacturing a machine gun, and acting in a manner injurious to a child. Furthermore, the teens were also charged with four counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

Mayor Eric Adams talked about the instance and said:

“These folks are preying on our children. We have an 18-year-old in his room with a 3D printer. He’s not making little robotic toys, he’s making guns. That should be scary to everyone. That is extremely frightening.”

He also went ahead and called it a “new enemy,” and stated how dangerous and petrifying it can be for other parents who are dropping their kids at the daycare thinking they would be safe over there.

The Mayor said:

“We are clear that we must protect children in New York City. We’re dealing with a new enemy. This is a heartbreaking scenario of thinking that you’re dropping your child off to a place of safe haven, just to find out that it was a dangerous environment where someone was making a gun inside.”

The police have not yet given out their names, but have stated that one teen is 18, while the others are below 18. The police also stated that the teens accused of making these ghost guns have been taken to the 28 Precinct in Harlem for further investigation. Furthermore, as the news about the kids getting arrested went viral, and spread across the area, the parents in the town were stunned.

One parent reacted and said:

“It’s very disheartening, very disheartening. I own a daycare and I also have four children – 20 to 8 years old – so it hurts because it’s so much, and so often and it’s getting closer and closer to home.”

The investigators and the police also revealed how they forfeited a kilo of fentanyl, which was stored on the kids’ play mats, making it super dangerous for the toddlers. They also claimed that they recovered other narcotics, along with the parts of ghost guns.