"Not a good look for the city": Malibu Mayor and Kourtney Kardashian permit drama explained 

American media personality Kourtney Kardashian was slammed by the Mayor of Malibu for allegedly lying on an application permit for her brand Poosh's pool party. On September 23, Mayor Bruce Lee Silverstein took to his Facebook handle to share a lengthy note where he accused the 44-year-old star of misrepresenting the nature of her party.

“I understand that the event has been represented to be a baby shower that is being hosted by the owner of the property. Both of those representations are contrary to what the event planner told me — which was that the house is being ‘rented’ for an ‘influencer event.'”

Silverstein added that Kardashian's party did not have the necessary permit, and after he kept bugging the event planner for the party, he learned that the person had been on a call with "the Chief Code Enforcement Officer, the Planning Director, the Interim City Attorney and possibly the City Manager."

"It is incredible and entirely unacceptable that the city staff, including the Chief Code Enforcement Officer, Planning Director, Interim City Attorney, and possibly the City Manager would join together to move heaven and earth to get this accomplished on no day’s advance notice for a wealthy celebrity when our residents are required to wait days, weeks and even months for such attention respecting matters of much greater concern than a celebrity party."

The mayor added that Kourtney Kardashian's Poosh pool party bash did not disturb him in any way but was negative for the people living nearby.

“As an elected official, however, I am appalled by the situation, and it helps me understand what residents throughout the city are dealing with. Not a good look for the city — although it is a great ad to non-residents who want to come here and destroy the residents’ peaceful enjoyment of their homes."

Malibu Mayor has requested an internal investigation into Kourtney Kardashian's Poosh party

In the same lengthy post, Mayor Silverstein revealed that he has asked for an internal investigation into Kourtney Kardashian's Poosh party and the matter to know if any of the city employees were a part of this alleged fraud.

"A legitimate complaint about an unpermitted event is lodged with the city, and the staff springs into action to get the event planner the permit they had neglected to request in violation of applicable law. Residents routinely complain of a lack of timely response to their complaints, and here the city expeditiously reacted to help out the scofflaw."

Kourtney Kardashian, who founded her lifestyle company Poosh in 2019, is expecting her fourth kid. It's unclear if she attended the event, which included a manicure salon, massages, and a hair salon, as well as sponsorships from firms such as 818 Tequila, Ring Concierge, and CoverGirl.

As of writing, the Keeping Up with the Kardashian alum has not responded to the Mayor's disapproval of her Poosh party.