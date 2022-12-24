Why was Dusty Locane arrested? Brooklyn drill rapper set to undergo jail sentence

Brooklyn drill rapper Dusty Locane has pleaded guilty to two charges of criminal possession of a weapon, for offenses dating back to 2019 and 2020. The rapper turned himself in on November 30, and the charges come with a prison sentence of between one year and three years.

As of writing this article, details on the artist’s sentence were not revealed.

In an Instagram post, Dusty Locane, addressed his fans and wrote,

“Been fightin [these] cases for d*mn near 4 [years]. Now I gotta go handle up ima take care of dis short bid n ima be bacc nine five times stronger‼️

Dusty Locane is a drill rap artist, often compared to his late friend Pop Smoke

In a separate Instagram post, Dusty Locane shared pictures of himself in a blue prison uniform and noted that he was looking forward to serving out his sentence.

Dusty Locan is often compared to the late drill rapper Pop Smoke, who he grew up with. In 2020, Pop Smoke, whose real name was Bashar Jackson, was shot and killed at a house he was renting in Hollywood Hills.

In an interview with Fucious TV, last year, Locane addressed his friendship with Smoke, and said:

“Long live Pop Smoke, the greatest to do it. You’re entitled to your opinion, but you don’t know me. If you believe that, stick to that. Don’t switch when you see that I’m up, living better and doing better. If you believed that at some point in time I was trying to be somebody.”

Drill rap is a contentious sub-genre of hip hop music that got popular in the early 2010s. In recent times, drill rap has been criticized with attempts from authorities to put a curb on it as the lyrics of the drill music tend to be violent, gritty and nihilistic. Several artists have been shot due to the taunting and dissing nature of the music.

Dusty Locane only recently got into the drill rap scene with Rollin N Controllin Freestyle, which was released in August last year. The song’s popularity on TikTok led to its virality, and it now has over 44 million views on Youtube. The song also peaked at No.2 on the Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart.

Earlier this month, the artist dropped a new EP titled Catch Da Flu, which featured six songs. He also shared a music video for his song Way Bacc, which was re-released on his Halloween album, Nightmare on Da Fifth.

Dusty Locane released his debut album in December 2021

His debut album, Untamed, was released in December last year. It featured six singles and had guest appearances from artists including OBN Jay, 3Kizzy, Yung Bleu, 8ANDITT, Rah Swish and KG More Breesh.

Dusty Locane has over 3.4 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone.

Earlier in September 2022, Locane released a 7-track EP titled Rollin N Controllin, which featured his career-hits. These included Rollin n Controllin Freestyle, Rolando (Caught in the Rain), Rollin n Controllin, Pt. 2 (Picture Me) and Rollin N Contollin, Pt.3 (Been Rollin).

The track also features a sole guest appearance from Kajun Waters. He followed his EP with a collaboration album titled Say Dat, which featured artists including Ron Suno, Rah Swish and OnPointLikeOP.

Dusty Locane also released an album titled On Da Fifth on October 31, 2022 which was supported by the single Cremate (Run Outta Lucc). It featured guests including Stelly Hundo, OMB Jay Dee and 3Kizzy among other artists.

