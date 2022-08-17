Off-duty NYPD officer shoots armed suspects to prevent East Harlem robbery

An off-duty detective used his revolver to stop a robbery at gunpoint that was taking place on a street in East Harlem on Monday morning. The entire incident was recorded by a surveillance camera.

Around 11:30 a.m., a 38-year-old police officer working in the NYPD's gun suppression unit witnessed two men holding a 29-year-old employee at gunpoint for a robbery.

The officer saw what was happening, pulled out his service handgun, declared himself a police officer, and told the suspects not to move, according to the authorities.

Officials added that when one of the suspects turned and faced the officer while holding a gun, the detective fired one shot.

NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey spoke to the media and said:

"One of the suspects turned towards him with a firearm in his handed, prompting the office to fire one shot."

The two men fled the area after the officer shot them, leaving their gun behind. They ran down East 122nd Street on foot before getting into the same tan SUV.

The victim's watch and money were taken by the criminals before they fled.

Police are unsure whether any of the suspects were struck by the bullet.

Corey also told the media that the vehicle used in the robbery was identified, saying:

"That vehicle has since been identified as a tan GMC with Florida license plate 8814AR."

East Harlem residents advised to stay cautious after the incident

Residents and people who work in the area say they're now forced to be extra cautious after the latest incident.

A local resident, Stanley Boyce, told the media:

"It's the first time I've seen any of this sort of action in the area. I wasn't to worried about it that much but after this I definitely will be."

The East Harlem officer received praise from the department's chief for acting quickly. Kenneth Corey said in a press conference:

“He spends his nights going after the worst of the worst, the most violent in our community — those who carry and use illegal handguns against our citizens. Here he was off duty and once again, like so many of his colleagues, did not hesitate to go straight towards the danger and try to help a fellow New Yorker in need.”

Paul DiGiacomo, president of the Detectives’ Endowment Association, also praised the detective for his actions.

He said:

“The courageous off-duty actions of our Detective comes as little surprise to the DEA. While we face a crime crisis in New York City, the violent, armed criminal today in East Harlem didn’t count on an NYPD Detective being there to do what they do best — protect New Yorkers at any cost. The city might be in turmoil, but that’s always a sure thing.”

The suspects left behind a Smith and a Wesson pistol. The loaded guns were found at the site.

Police reported that the 25-year-old robbery victim was not hurt. Authorities reported that the officer was sent to a nearby hospital in East Harlem for tinnitus.

