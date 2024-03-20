What are the new allegations against Jonathan Majors? Grace Jabbari files new defamation lawsuit

On March 18, Grace Jabbari filed a new lawsuit against ex-boyfriend Jonathan Majors for alleged assault, battery, and defamation between 2021 and 2023 in New York Federal Court, as per Variety Magazine. The lawsuit also accuses him of intentional infliction of emotional distress and malicious prosecution.

Jonathan Major's lawyer, Priya Chaudhary said in a statement:

"This is no surprise. Mr. Majors is preparing counterclaims against Ms. Jabbari."

The new lawsuit comes after Jonathan was announced guilty of two misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment in December 2023 against his ex-girlfriend during a March 2023 altercation.

Exploring Grace Jabbari's Lawsuit against Jonathan Majors

Grace Jabbari and Jonathan Majors first met in 2021 on the sets of Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania. As per Vulture, Jabbari said that she first identified Major's temper in 2021 when she visited him in Atlanta.

The recent lawsuit accuses the Marvel actor of exhibiting "concerning behavior" including, verbal assaults and frightening temper, before allegedly physically assaulting Jabbari in September 2022. Jonathan was arrested in March 2023, in New York for allegedly assaulting Jabbari during a physical altercation in his car. He was arraigned and charged with assault and harassment three days later.

In 2022 Los Angeles, Jabbari's lawsuit read:

"Majors became angry with Grace. She became afraid and instictively tried to calm him down. Majors began shouting in Grace's face and grabbed both her arms, pinning them to her body. He then shoved her into the shower door, causing the shower door to open. He then threw her body into the shower wall, causing her head to hit the wall."

In another incident in London in 2022:

"Majors pushed Grace so hard that it bruised her backside. When Grace got up, she attempted to leave the house. Majors picked Grace up in the air and threw her against the hood of her car. Grace began shouting for help. Majors then forcefully grabbed Grace, placing her in a headlock and put his hand over her mouth to prevent someone from hearing her cries for help."

The lawsuit further includes an exchange of text messages between the former couple where Jonathan Majors threatened to kill himself.

His December 2023 conviction has led the actor to be fired from Marvel. His bodybuilding movie, Magazine Dreams was also removed from Searchlight's release calendar. His sentence was delayed to April 8 for his December 2023 conviction.