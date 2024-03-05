What did Nikita Sidorov do? Russian war veteran accused of murdering ex-wife in Chelyabinsk after returning from Ukraine war

Nikita Sidorov, a war veteran from Russia's involvement in the Ukraine conflict, has been accused of murdering his ex-wife in Chelyabinsk, as reported by 74.ru.

On February 25, 2024, Sidorov returned home from the war and was drunk. He tried to get into his ex-wife's house, but she refused to open it, so he entered from the balcony, local news 74.ru reported on Monday, March 4, 2024.

Reportedly, the ex-wife, whose name has not been disclosed, called the police, who arrived approximately 40 minutes later. Despite hearing her screaming for help from inside, they banged on the door hours later and found the woman dead.

Following the incident, Nikita Sidorov was arrested by the police. On March 4, 2024, he was charged in a murder case and sent to a pretrial detention center for two months, as reported by Novaya Gazeta News.

The woman reportedly refused to open the door, resulting in Sidorov entering from the balcony. One of the neighbors heard Sidorov threatening her, saying,

"If you don't open the door, you'll stay here forever."

At 1:00 am, the woman called the police station, reporting that Nikita Sidorov, her former partner, was threatening her with physical harm. The squad arrived after 40 minutes and did not open the door, as reported by Nemoskva News.

Moreover, the publication heard from the witnesses describing the scene. One neighbor of journalists of the online publication 74.ru, Olga, said,

"I looked out, and there were two policemen standing on the platform. (I say) Guys, it's like he's beating her on the balcony. (Other replied) No, not on the balcony. She's already here in the room."

Furthermore,

"While I was standing in the entrance, I could just hear her screaming "Help!" It was already with the police."

As per the publication, the emergency ministry employees arrived at 02:30 am and banged on the door. However, the woman was found dead by then. Sidorov was apprehended at the scene and taken into custody.

The neighbors told Novaya Gazeta News that Nikita Sidorov and his ex-wife moved in before the war, and she bore the child from him later. However, the couple broke up in February 2024, and Sidorov went to volunteer in the Ukraine conflict but returned after two days.

However, the motive behind the alleged murder remains under investigation. Moreover, the neighbors reported to the publication that the entire building was afraid of him when he got drunk. One neighbor said,

"He fought all the time, even with friends. When he's sober, he's fine, but when he drinks, that's it."

It was reported that, previously, he had been aggressive to his mother and sisters, too, throwing stools on them and breaking windows. Before volunteering for the Ukraine conflict, he told his neighbor,

"What difference does it make where you die from vodka here or there?"

On Monday, March 4, 2024, Nikita Sidorov was charged with a murder case and will have to spend two months in the pretrial detention center. Also, the local Interior Ministry announced to investigate the squad that conducted the call that day, as reported by Novaya Gazeta News.