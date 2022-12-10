What did Nuke Bizzle do? All about the rapper sentenced to prison for 6 years

Popular rapper Nuke Bizzle was recently sent to prison for six years. The sentencing was given by United States District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald and comes after he pleaded guilty to accusations stemming from a fraud he committed during the pandemic.

The U.S. attorney’s office for Central California reported that Bizzle has also been accused of being in possession of a firearm and ammunition alongside oxycodone with intent to distribute it. Following the accusations, Bizzle has been asked to pay an amount of $704,760 to the California Employment Development Department in restitution.

Earlier this year, Bizzle accepted the blame for a charge of mail fraud and has been in federal custody for two years.

Federal agents identified Nuke Bizzle's crime after the artist's music videos EDD released

Nuke Bizzle was involved in stealing pandemic unemployment funds worth $700,000 from a scheme organized by the California Employment Development Department for three months.

Federal agents identified the crime after the artist's music videos EDD surfaced online. The track mentioned the debit cards that were sent to him through the mail. He was seen using EDD envelopes and his lyrics stated, “You gotta sell cocaine, I can just file a claim.”

The artist used fake applications under other people's identities and also included false work history. He provided fake addresses of places he was familiar with for a long time. He aimed to earn personal benefits from a scheme made for the public. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office:

“Baines was able to take possession of and use the debit cards that EDD pre-loaded with the unemployment benefits obtained through the fraudulent applications.”

Bizzle was also accused of being in possession of an illegal weapon and 14 rounds of ammunition at his residence in Hollywood Hills.

Nuke Bizzle rose to fame in 2019

Nuke Bizzle is also known as Fontrell Antonio Baines (image via nukebizzle1/Instagram)

Born in 1989, Nuke Bizzle was made for the music industry, but he became a popular name only in 2019. Bizzle was raised in Las Vegas, Nevada, and his siblings include his sister, Angelica.

Although his mother’s name has been revealed as Devita Jaines, his father’s identity is still a mystery. He completed his education at Washington High School and the University of Memphis.

Also known as Fontrell Antonio Baines, he made his debut with a single, F**k Rap, in 2018 and continued to release more songs like Run it Up and Money Fly. He started releasing more tracks the following year and managed to grab the attention of his subscribers on YouTube.

Bizzle operates a YouTube channel under the name @nukebizzle7441 and it has around 8,000 subscribers. The channel mostly features videos of the singles he releases. He is also active on Instagram with around 42,600 followers and 12 posts, including pictures and videos, in which he can be seen enjoying himself outdoors.

