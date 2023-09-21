What did Omar Drabick do? Husband charged after wife found dead in NC lake

Omar Drabick was arrested on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, in connection to the death of his wife Hadeel Hikmat, whose body was found in Lake Jordan on August 29, 2023. The 34-year-old man from North Carolina allegedly killed Hikmat and threw her body from the bridge into the water. Hadeel's body was first discovered by a boater in August 2023.

Chatham County Sheriff Mike Roberson described the incident as a tragic case of domestic violence. During the investigation into the death, police searched the victim's two houses, one of which belonged to her in-laws.

Omar Drabick is reportedly being held at Chatham County Sheriff's Office Detention Center, without bond. His court appearance is scheduled for September 25, 2023.

Omar Drabick was arrested and charged in connection with the death of his wife Hadeel Hikmat

As mentioned earlier, Hadeel Hikmat's body was found in August 2023. A boater saw something in Lake Jordan on August 29, 2023, and informed the police about the same. Authorities confirmed via fingerprint analysis that it was the body of Hadeel and believed that she was possibly tossed off the bridge. They believe that her husband Omar Drabick first killed her and then put her body in the water.

It took authorities to identity Hadeel who was wearing a pearl necklace when she was found in the water but they eventually managed to do so. Hadeel's brother Firas Hikmat was the one who reported her missing because she had failed to respond to the calls that he had made to her.

Firas told ABC11 that he wasn't sure if he was happy that Omar was in jail or if he was sad because his sister was killed.

"Nothing can get her back," Firas told the news outlet.

After his arrest on Tuesday, Omar was charged with murder and concealment of an unnatural death. Firas Hikmat, who lives in Istanbul, told investigating officers that he was worried about his sister's safety, even before she disappeared. He, along with the victim's family, are looking for answers to several questions surrounding the 34-year-old's death.

He said that they were burning because they lost their sister and all they wanted was justice.

Hadeel's brother added that she was working hard to help her husband, Omar Drabick financially.

"This is some justice for my sister Hadeel. I’m crying right now for this man who has been arrested and I’m crying for Hadeel's homicide," Firas said addressing Omar Drabick's arrest.

Law enforcement officers are urging anybody suffering domestic abuse to reach out for help

Sheriff Mike Robertson issued a statement on the case on Tuesday. According to the statement:

"Our thoughts and efforts are with Ms. Hikmat's family, and the other families who contacted us about their missing loved ones. These kinds of incidents are a reminder of the tragedy of domestic violence."

It additionally said:

"It's a scourge that affects far too many lives and causes immeasurable pain and suffering. We urge anyone who may be in an abusive relationship to reach out for help and support."

As soon as Hadeel Hikmat's body was discovered, authorities understood that her death wasn't accidental or self-inflicting in nature. Thus, they started an investigation considering it as a homicide.

Chatham County Sheriff's Office confirmed that officers looked into the victim's two houses in Apex and Raleigh on September 8, 2023. Authorities are yet to determine the motive behind the alleged murder.