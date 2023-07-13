What did Orlando Mitchell do? Indiana inmate accused of killing a sheriff’s deputy during an escape attempt 

34-year-old Orlando Mitchell is accused of killing Deputy John Durm while trying to escape the facility. Shortly after the attack, Durm was rushed to the Eskenazi Hospital, where he was declared dead. A subsequent autopsy ruled his death a homicide. The cause was determined to be “ligature strangulation,” as it was alleged that Mitchell used his handcuff chain to strangle the sheriff's deputy.

After the attack, Mitchell reportedly stole a transport van and drove it out of the detention facility. However, within half a mile, he ended up crashing near a road in 3000 Prospect Street. He was also transported to Eskenazi Hospital after the crash.

Indiana inmate Orlando Mitchell has been accused of strangulating Deputy Durm using his handcuff chain

The incident happened on July 10, at around 11:30 am local time, when Deputy John Durm was returning after taking Mitchell for a medical appointment. During this trip, the inmate reportedly assaulted the deputy and ended up stealing the transport van and driving it off.

It was confirmed that the detention center’s surveillance cameras caught Mitchell attacking the victim. Durm was seen arriving at the sally port of the detention center, where he walked around the van and opened its door to let the Indiana inmate out, who was handcuffed then.

Shortly after that, the suspect was seen using his handcuff chain to choke the deputy. He reportedly persisted until Durm stopped struggling. Following that, he used a key to open his handcuffs and then proceeded to drive off in the van, before crashing into a pole.

Marion County Sheriff's Office IN @MCSO_IN It is with deep sadness that we must report that the Deputy initially involved in the altercation with an inmate has passed away from his injuries. Deputy John Durm faithfully served the people of Marion County as a Deputy Sheriff for almost four decades. It is with deep sadness that we must report that the Deputy initially involved in the altercation with an inmate has passed away from his injuries. Deputy John Durm faithfully served the people of Marion County as a Deputy Sheriff for almost four decades. https://t.co/R4QkcUrsEC

Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services (IEMS) rushed both Durm and Orlando Mitchell to the hospital. Mitchell was later reported to be in a stable situation. He was soon taken into custody, and charged with murder after being discharged from the hospital.

Orlando Mitchell was arrested in 2022 for killing the mother of his child

While investigating Orlando’s background, it was revealed that he was arrested back in September 2022 after he allegedly killed the mother of his child, identified as Krystal Walton. According to Mitchell's mother, prior to the incident, he told her that he was going to kill Krystal because:

“If he couldn’t see his son, she wasn’t gonna be in his life either.”

Several hours after the incident, he was located by cops. However, the arrest wasn’t smooth even then.

Orlando Mitchell reportedly held an AR-15-style rifle and pointed it toward the responding officers, who had to open fire at him before finally arresting him. However, he pleaded not guilty to the allegations. His trial has been scheduled for October 2023.

