What is osteogenesis imperfecta? K3vingabor's followers get put on blast for attempting to get TikToker's account banned 

A kid on TikTok, K3vingabor has been in the spotlight after many of his followers reported his account due to his disability. In a video posted through his channel, he can be seen crying and asking the masses as to why have they been banning him, since he cannot have a normal life due to his rare condition called osteogenesis imperfecta.

In the video which has gone viral, K3vingabor says:

“Why are some of you guys trying to get me banned on TikTok? I don’t understand! I did nothing wrong! You know that I can’t play, I can’t run, I can’t hang out with friends, I can’t do a bunch of stuff because I could break something. And I just have an online community, so that I can share and have friends online. And you’re trying to take that away from me.”

K3vingabor is seen sobbing as he says that it is not fair, as many have been regularly reporting his account. Having more than 540,000 followers on TikTok, he has also updated his bio, which now reads:

“I have osteogenesis imperfecta (OI) but I still want to have fun & live my life.”

Social media users shower support for child TikToker. (Image via X )

K3vingabor has osteogenesis imperfecta, which is also called OI, and is a genetic bone disease in which bones are prone to breaking. As per Cleveland Clinic, kids who have milder forms of the disease can have healthy adulthood. However, in all cases, a patient with OI would need round-the-clock care to manage symptoms. The website of Cleveland Clinic states:

“Osteogenesis imperfecta (OI) is a bone disease. People with OI have fragile bones that break easily, often with no apparent cause. Another name for OI is brittle bone disease. Osteogenesis imperfecta is rare. It affects around 1 in every 20,000 people.”

“Saddest thing I've seen in a while”: Social media users shower support on K3vingabor as he claims that people are reporting his account due to his disability

As social media users discovered the viral video, many took to multiple platforms to bash the people who have been reporting his account. While some slammed the parents as they recorded the video of their son crying, others also claimed that the parents were exploiting K3vingabor for their own good.

An X user, @DramaAlert shared the video on the platform. Here is how social media users reacted:

At the moment, the parents have not spoken up on the matter. However, the kid, K3vingabor, continues to post videos sharing updates about his life, and his rare condition.