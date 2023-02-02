''What if people travel?'': Netflix's new anti-password sharing method baffles netizens

While Netflix has taken the world by storm over the last few years, the streaming giant has apparently become all too accessible to the public, and not in the right way.

One of the things most subscribers have done before is share their Netflix password, a norm that has been harming the company for quite some time. Though this is not exclusive to the streaming giant alone, as others like Amazon and Disney+ also suffer from this problem, Netflix appears to be the first to take action against it.

With the start of 2023, the premium streaming company has decided to put an end to this practice after years of trial and error with cheaper packs and more accessible plans. This has baffled users worldwide as several reports emerged about the service using location as a significant pointer in the login procedure.

This has also raised concerns among fans about other factors like what if a person is traveling or changing locations. One user raised this question on Twitter, saying:

"what if people travel"

Other viewers also came forward to share their concerns about this new method. It seems viewers are also upset about the sudden change in their familiar ways. While Netflix did explain how they plan to carry out this crackdown, it will take more convincing for now.

How are fans reacting to Netflix's new password-sharing laws?

The premium streaming service has rolled out its long-awaited crackdown on password sharing, and it won't be long before password sharing becomes a thing of the past. The service has announced that it will use geolocations and IP address to track people using the service and reserve the sharing limit to people living in the same household.

As effective as it may sound, viewers of the service were quick to point out problems that the company appeared to not recognize.

Dooter @Dooter18769429



It sounds worse than it is. @DiscussingFilm I did the thing and clicked the link.It sounds worse than it is. @DiscussingFilm I did the thing and clicked the link.It sounds worse than it is. https://t.co/WUBiGaIRde

Dade @thedarkdade @DiscussingFilm Easy work around for tech nerds like me . Buahhahah . This new method won’t affect me and others like me I’m sure know why and how. @DiscussingFilm Easy work around for tech nerds like me . Buahhahah . This new method won’t affect me and others like me I’m sure know why and how.

Cody Lester @CodyLes58217164 @DiscussingFilm So... What dose this mean like all devices in the same household or if someone else in the same family but lives some where else, are they going to get blocked? @DiscussingFilm So... What dose this mean like all devices in the same household or if someone else in the same family but lives some where else, are they going to get blocked?

Viewers have actively protested this change and raised many concerns like what happens if someone is traveling for more than a month. Others have come forward to recall the good days of illegal downloads and illegal streaming.

Lucasio @itslucasio @DiscussingFilm I feel like Netflix is determined to achieve the world record any % speedrun route for the “kill your streaming service” category @DiscussingFilm I feel like Netflix is determined to achieve the world record any % speedrun route for the “kill your streaming service” category https://t.co/5SqaVjhHPF

Stamátis Seraphím (Stam) | (he/they) @imstamatis @DiscussingFilm Ah yes cause the one thing driving people away from Netflix is that they share their passwords. Definitely not the majority of the content being low quality and whenever there's a really high quality show, it gets cancelled after one season. It's passwords that's the issue. 🙄 @DiscussingFilm Ah yes cause the one thing driving people away from Netflix is that they share their passwords. Definitely not the majority of the content being low quality and whenever there's a really high quality show, it gets cancelled after one season. It's passwords that's the issue. 🙄

Gareth Billington @goldengazzy @DiscussingFilm That’s ridiculous, what about those who as a couple with kids got Netflix but then split and live separately! In a cost of living crisis are they made to get separate accounts! @DiscussingFilm That’s ridiculous, what about those who as a couple with kids got Netflix but then split and live separately! In a cost of living crisis are they made to get separate accounts!

While cost is one of the things most people are concerned about, many have also come forward to share their concerns about the bad business strategy this could turn out to be.

Lamentations 🜃 @strangetrails__ @DiscussingFilm i'm absolutely here for their downfall. they don't have that much good shows anymore to be doing all this. wi-fi network, what happens to us that uses cellular data? @DiscussingFilm i'm absolutely here for their downfall. they don't have that much good shows anymore to be doing all this. wi-fi network, what happens to us that uses cellular data?

One of the recurring complaints seems to be the recent drop in the quality of content, which makes it even more unreasonable to pay a huge sum of money on subscriptions. It is yet to be seen if this decision does indeed manage to drag down Netflix's fortune.

